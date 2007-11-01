ADVERTISEMENT
Column
Why Don't We Share Data?
Steven Wiley
| Apr 1, 2009
| 3 min read
There are so, so many reasons—and they make a lot of sense.
The Problem of Perception
Steven Wiley
| Mar 1, 2009
| 3 min read
Your interpretation of results depends on more than just the results.
Facts First
Steven Wiley
| Feb 1, 2009
| 3 min read
In my youth, I designed a cell biology course I thought grad students would love. They hated it.
Don't Fight to be Cited
Steven Wiley
| Jan 1, 2009
| 3 min read
Forget and - submit your papers to the journals read by your grant reviewers.
Here's To Intelligent Innovating
Steven Wiley
| Dec 1, 2008
| 3 min read
If you build a hammer, make sure you have something to nail.
Peer Review Isn't Perfect...
Steven Wiley
| Nov 1, 2008
| 3 min read
...But it's not a conspiracy designed to maintain the status quo.
Waiting for Einstein
Steven Wiley
| Oct 1, 2008
| 3 min read
The dawn of a unified theory of biology may finally be upon us.
My Favorite Fraud
Steven Wiley
| Sep 1, 2008
| 3 min read
A paper I read more than 25 years ago taught me a lesson I'll never forget.
Big Biology is Here to Stay
Steven Wiley
| Aug 1, 2008
| 3 min read
Why R01-funded biologists should throw their support behind large-scale research projects.
Research Locally, Think Globally
Steven Wiley
| Jul 1, 2008
| 3 min read
Focusing on details may get you published, but what do we lose in the process?
Why National Laboratories?
Steven Wiley
| Jun 1, 2008
| 3 min read
For certain experiments, I've learned that there's no better place to do biology.
Hypothesis-Free? No Such Thing
Steven Wiley
| May 1, 2008
| 3 min read
Even so-called "discovery-driven research" needs a hypothesis to make any sense.
No to Negative Data
Steven Wiley
| Apr 1, 2008
| 3 min read
Why I believe findings that disprove a hypothesis are largely not worth publishing.
It's Not Just About Innovation
Steven Wiley
| Mar 1, 2008
| 3 min read
New ideas are cheap; what we really need are scientists who can see them through.
Think Like a Cockroach
Steven Wiley
| Feb 1, 2008
| 3 min read
How I survived an extinction event in biological research.
Telling Science's Stories
Steven Wiley
| Jan 1, 2008
| 3 min read
In case you didn't realize it, biology is built on an oral tradition.
My Eye's On You
Glenn McGee
| Dec 1, 2007
| 3 min read
What to think about night vision, tetrachromatic vision, and other visual enhancements?
Let's Mandate Masks
Jack Woodall
| Dec 1, 2007
| 3 min read
Why every man, woman, and child should carry masks at all times.
Devil and the Deep Blue Sea?
Glenn McGee
| Nov 1, 2007
| 3 min read
Scientists instinctively love nanotechnology, which is why they shouldn't be in charge of it.
Soda, with a Side of Chagas
Jack Woodall
| Nov 1, 2007
| 3 min read
How did a deadly disease creep into a popular Brazilian beverage?
