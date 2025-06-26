Scientist wearing purple nitrile gloves and cleaning a surface with a disinfectant wipe
Whitepaper

Combating Incubator Contamination

A new incubator shaker tackles the challenges of mammalian shake flask cultures with structural protection and expedited routine wipe disinfection.

Share

Frequent and complete CO2 incubator disinfection is vital for contamination prevention in every cell culture laboratory. Monthly wipe disinfection followed by 180°C sterilization is especially crucial in regulated, multi-user and industrial environments, but can be tedious and time-consuming. Tools that make disinfection simpler help ensure that researchers can prepare for subsequent batches and projects easily and quickly.

Download this white paper to learn how the CellXpert® CS220 CO2 Incubator Shaker helps prevent contamination and expedites disinfection with a glide-up door, stainless steel, and integrated 180 °C sterilization.

