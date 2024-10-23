After an extensive evaluation process where Sapio demonstrated an understanding of evitria’s complex workflow needs, the company chose Sapio ELN and Sapio Report Builder to streamline complex workflows, and Sapio Report Generator will enable the creation of customized reports directly from the system
This partnership will integrate DataHow's innovative AI-enabled analytics solution, DataHowLab, with Eppendorf's cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform, BioNsight® cloud, providing scientists with unparalleled insight and analytics capabilities.
The advanced data processing and review capabilities of waters connect™ software, when combined with Sapio LIMS, can facilitate workflow efficiencies, enabling laboratories to handle larger volumes of samples with greater speed and precision.
Zymo Research believes that Qiagen’s lawsuit is part of a larger strategy to misuse litigation as a tool to stifle innovation and delay the adoption of groundbreaking technologies that benefit the scientific and medical communities.