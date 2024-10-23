ADVERTISEMENT
A panel of screenshots from the computer animated game Microscopya, developed by Beata Science Art.
Playing Games to Learn Cell Biology
Video games get microscopic in an educational science outreach project.
Sapio Sciences
evitria Partners with Sapio Sciences to Streamline Antibody Workflow Management and Reporting
Sapio Sciences | Dec 3, 2024 | 2 min read
After an extensive evaluation process where Sapio demonstrated an understanding of evitria’s complex workflow needs, the company chose Sapio ELN and Sapio Report Builder to streamline complex workflows, and Sapio Report Generator will enable the creation of customized reports directly from the system
Eppendorf logo
Eppendorf SE and DataHow AG announce strategic collaboration to advance bioprocess data management
Eppendorf | Dec 2, 2024 | 2 min read
This partnership will integrate DataHow's innovative AI-enabled analytics solution, DataHowLab, with Eppendorf's cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform, BioNsight® cloud, providing scientists with unparalleled insight and analytics capabilities.
<em>The Scientist</em> December crossword puzzle
Science Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Dec 2, 2024 | 1 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
A photograph of a man sleeping on a couch next to a plate with a poultry leg on it.
Why Does Thanksgiving Dinner Make Some People Sleepy?
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Nov 25, 2024 | 4 min read
Urban myths cry turkey, but the science behind why Thanksgiving feasts induce sleep suggests otherwise.
Sapio Sciences
Sapio Sciences Collaborates with Waters Corporation to Improve Efficiency of Laboratory Operations
Sapio Sciences | Nov 18, 2024 | 2 min read
The advanced data processing and review capabilities of waters connect™ software, when combined with Sapio LIMS, can facilitate workflow efficiencies, enabling laboratories to handle larger volumes of samples with greater speed and precision.
A person works with their sourdough starter in the kitchen.
Science Crossword Puzzle
Stella Zawistowski | Nov 15, 2024 | 1 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
A person works with their sourdough starter in the kitchen.
Bakers Rise Up to Tackle Sourdough Mysteries
Laura Tran, PhD | Nov 15, 2024 | 2 min read
Donated sourdough starters helped researchers uncover the factors that influence microbial communities in these living cultures.
Nathalie Fuentes, a senior scientist at AstraZeneca, is shown completing two of her roles: on the left, she prepares regulatory paperwork for a new drug, while on the right, she documents information from stability testing a new drug.
The Secrets of Securing a Senior Scientist Role in an Industry
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Nov 15, 2024 | 5 min read
Nathalie Fuentes shared her experience of landing a unicorn position in a pharmaceutical company after a postdoctoral fellowship.
Illustration of four speakers on a panel facing an audience with a blue background behind them.
Spotlighting the Science in Sci-Fi
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Nov 15, 2024 | 2 min read
Carlo Quintanilla talks about the real science behind science fiction at popular culture conventions.
Zymo Research Logo
Zymo Research Fights Back Against Qiagen’s Lawsuit, Asserts Antitrust Violations and Attempts to Stifle Innovation
Zymo Research Corp. | Nov 12, 2024 | 1 min read
Zymo Research believes that Qiagen’s lawsuit is part of a larger strategy to misuse litigation as a tool to stifle innovation and delay the adoption of groundbreaking technologies that benefit the scientific and medical communities.  
An image of a classroom where a scientist is giving a presentation using a slide deck projected on the wall.
Tips for Making Slide Decks for Scientific Presentations
Nathan Ni, PhD | Nov 11, 2024 | 4 min read
Almost every scientific presentation uses a slide deck, but little time is spent learning how to make or improve them. 
analytica logo
analytica expands its international network to the USA
analytica | Nov 4, 2024 | 2 min read
analytica USA picks up on analytica's unique selling point by covering the entire spectrum of laboratories in industry and research, from laboratory planning to final equipment.
<em >Wolbachia</em> bacteria, marked in green, are found in a wasp&rsquo;s egg, where the wasp&rsquo;s DNA is shown in blue.
A Microbial Ally to Bring Science to the Masses
Mariella Bodemeier Loayza Careaga, PhD | Nov 1, 2024 | 2 min read
By identifying Wolbachia in arthropods, science-enthusiast citizens can help researchers sample the bacteria’s hosts.
Illustration showing Ivan Alcantara speaking about his research for a timed talk in front of an audience.
Speaking Science on a Stopwatch
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Nov 1, 2024 | 2 min read
Ivan Alcantara shared his advice about crafting a good elevator pitch and its usefulness in science.
An overhead shot of a busy conference hall filled with posters and presenters.
Creating Effective Scientific Posters
Nathan Ni, PhD | Oct 30, 2024 | 4 min read
Posters need to incorporate scientific communication and graphic design principles to reach their full potential.
Low poly style design of an open science textbook
A Decade of Discovery: Publications on Nobel-Worthy Chemistry
ACS Publications | Oct 29, 2024 | 1 min read
Peer-reviewed ACS eBooks feature discoveries by the world’s leading scientists across all disciplines and applications. 
A tablet propped up by a stack of books in front of a bookshelf.
eBooks: Key Tools for Scientific Advancement
The Scientist and ACS Publications | Oct 24, 2024 | 3 min read
Serving as a bridge between traditional textbooks and peer-reviewed journal articles, ebooks allow scientists to efficiently learn about new findings or fields.
A stack of magazines on a table, with the top one open
The Driving Factors Shaping the In Focus Series
The Scientist and ACS Publications | Oct 23, 2024 | 4 min read
Sara Tenney talks about how ACS creates digital primers to bridge the gap between undergraduate-level depth and scholarly articles. 
Vector illustration of a woman wearing a red blazer and white shirt, holding her head as she struggles with stress and anxiety.
Why Are Successful Scientists Leaving Academia Mid-Career? 
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Oct 23, 2024 | 10+ min read
Three researchers who left academia share their tales of self discovery, course correction, and growth.
