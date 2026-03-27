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Compressing Iterative Membrane Protein Optimization Cycles

A cell-free approach streamlines protein synthesis for receptor characterization.

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G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are targets for about 35 percent of approved drugs, but a large proportion of GPCRs remain structurally uncharacterized. Producing stable and functional receptor proteins for assaying or structural assessment remains a roadblock. Teams can spend weeks iterating detergent and construct conditions before obtaining quality material. Cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) offers a powerful alternative, using a detergent-free “stabilize as you synthesize” approach where nascent GPCRs insert spontaneously into a native-like lipid bilayer.

Download this application note to learn more about CFPS—a workflow that compresses iterative membrane protein optimization cycles from months into days.

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