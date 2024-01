The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2008 | 2 min read

Steven Reiner has been professor of immunology and a member of the Abramson Family Cancer Research Center at the University of Pennsylvania since 1999. He received his MD from Duke University and has held research positions at the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Chicago. In "Separate and unequal," he recounts how he and his colleagues answered one of the most pressing questions in immunology: How do lymphocytes replenish and diversify? "It was sur