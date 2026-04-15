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Covaris Launches truCOLLECT® for Decentralized Blood Collection and DNA Extraction

truCOLLECT Solution provides significant advantages for minimally invasive self-collection of blood samples in community-based, rural, and resource-limited settings

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Covaris, a PerkinElmer company specializing in sample preparation technologies for the life sciences, today announced the launch of its truCOLLECT Solution, a novel integrated system for remote whole blood collection, stabilization, and downstream processing.

The truCOLLECT device is an FDA Class I-listed device and designed for capillary blood collection via fingerstick. The Solution immobilizes and stabilizes whole blood at the point of collection, enabling ambient storage and shipment without cold-chain requirements. Users can safely collect blood by finger stick in the comfort of their home and send samples to laboratories for downstream analysis, such as genomic analysis.

It is designed to address pre-analytical variability and logistical constraints associated with venipuncture-based collection, particularly in decentralized and geographically distributed studies. By enabling convenient self-collection, truCOLLECT supports broader participant recruitment, including pediatric, rural, and mobility-limited populations.

“The truCOLLECT Solution provides significant advantages for minimally invasive self-collection of blood samples in community-based, rural, and resource-limited settings”, said Elinette Albino, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of Puerto Rico. “These attributes make it particularly valuable for our pediatric research studies. The broad use of the truCOLLECT Solution can increase inclusivity and reduce participant burden for any population-based genomics initiative.”

Using proprietary chemistry, truCOLLECT enables extraction of assay-ready DNA directly from immobilized whole blood. The workflow is compatible with automation and is designed to produce consistent DNA yield and quality suitable for downstream applications, including next-generation sequencing.

When paired with Covaris’ truCOVER® Library Preparation kits, the system provides end-to-end workflow from at-home sample collection to DNA ready for sequencing. This integration reduces manual handling steps, supports reproducibility across sample batches, ensures improved cost/sample, ultimately enabling more effective testing.

“truCOLLECT was developed to simplify and standardize blood-based genomic workflows outside of traditional clinical settings,” said Annemarie Watson, CEO of Covaris. “By integrating remote collection with robust DNA extraction and library preparation, the platform enables high-quality data generation while reducing logistical complexity and cost.”

Key technical features of the truCOLLECT Solution include:

  • Capillary whole blood collection with on-device stabilization and ambient shipping
  • Elimination of cold-chain requirements during storage and transport
  • Direct extraction of molecular assay-ready DNA from immobilized samples
  • Compatibility with automated laboratory workflows
  • Reproducible DNA yields over 1.5 mg with superior quality across samples and batches
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