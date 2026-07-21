Crack the Protein Formulation Code with Aunty

This webinar, brought to you by Unchained Labs, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Protein formulation labs face challenges every day: more samples to test, increasingly complex candidates, and shorter timelines. Testing developability as well as optimizing stability and manufacturability require extensive excipient screening across multiple parameters—all in less time than ever before.

This talk shows how you can use Aunty to speed up formulation studies from weeks to days using high-throughput, multi-attribute characterization in a 96-well SBS-format quartz plate. By combining full-spectrum DSF, SLS, and DLS in a single experiment, you can gather all the melting and aggregation data necessary to understand stability and make faster, more informed decisions. Automation-ready workflows keep grinding out results long after you’ve called it a day.

We’ll review a DoE-based excipient screen of three antibodies and an enzyme that identified major stability drivers in a single experiment. We’ll also peek into colloidal parameters k D and B 22 , as well as freeze/thaw performance to provide a more complete picture of formulation behavior.

Key Learning Objectives

Appreciate the relevance of all aspects of protein stability in selecting candidates, developability testing and formulation development

Learn how Aunty assesses thermal, colloidal and long-term stability in high resolution and high throughput

See how using a 96-well quartz consumable for stability studies paves the way for integration into automation