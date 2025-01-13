Pascal Behr, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO for 12 years, remains on the Board of Directors and continues to work closely as Delegate of the Board, ensuring continued strategic guidance. Simon Egli, previously Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed CEO, a decision reflecting confidence in his leadership to advance the company’s next growth phase.

This leadership evolution strengthens Cytosurge’s commitment to integrating operational excellence and innovation, driving advancements in cell-line engineering and single-cell profiling to support both academic and commercial research.

“I want to thank Pascal on behalf of the Board of Directors for his exceptional leadership and dedication over the years, and Simon for stepping into this critical role,” said Martin Gertsch, Chairman of the Board. “Under Pascal’s guidance, Cytosurge achieved remarkable milestones: With over 140 FluidFM® systems installed globally, we have established ourselves at the forefront of single-cell research. FluidFM has been featured in more than 150 scientific publications, further solidifying its impact in advancing cutting-edge research. Additionally, the CellEDIT Service was launched under Pascal’s leadership, offering high-quality genetically engineered cell lines for research, setting a new standard in precision and innovation.”

Simon Egli is a seasoned business leader with over a decade of experience in the life sciences industry. Before joining Cytosurge, Simon held senior roles at INFORS HT, serving as Chief Commercial Officer and Global Sales Director, leading global sales operations and strategic initiatives. He also gained leadership experience as CEO of Infors USA, Inc., overseeing the company’s U.S. growth. Simon’s education was rooted in Switzerland, where he earned an International Executive MBA from the Rochester-Bern Executive Programs and a degree in Biotechnology from ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences.

Reflecting on his tenure, Pascal Behr, Ph.D., said, “I am proud of what we’ve achieved together and I am confident that Simon, with his strategic vision and deep industry expertise, is well-positioned to lead Cytosurge to even greater heights.”

“I am honored to take on this role and look forward to advancing our mission of innovation in the cell-line engineering and single-cell profiling space”, added Simon Egli. “Together with our talented team, we are ready to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this field.”