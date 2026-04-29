Interview

Data Visualization Turns Results into Stories

Bioinformatician Viraj Muthye emphasizes the importance of visuals in translating scientific findings and engaging people with science. 

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 2 min read
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Photo of a jumble of small yellow shapes—triangles, circles, and squares—written in yellow chalk on the left side of a blackboard. A chalk bracket and arrow points to the shapes organized into lines of similar groups on the right side of the image.

Data visualization turns complex findings into meaningful stories.

Image credit:©iStock.com, patpitchaya
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Viraj Muthye is a bioinformatician at Alberta Precision Laboratories and the cofounder of the Creative Science Alliance. Whether he is crunching data or communicating science, his goal is to tell a good story. For him, a big part of science storytelling is having the right visuals. From the lab to the broader community, Muthye uses artistic principles to translate complex science into meaningful insights through data visualization.

Why is data visualization important in research?

Photograph of Viraj Muthye standing in front of a lake with trees in the background. Muthye is wearing a black jacket over an orange shirt and is smiling at the camera.

Bioinformatician and science communicator Viraj Muthye uses data visualization to convey complex science topics in the lab and to his local community.

Viraj Muthye

I believe that visualizations translate data into a story. When I took a Google course on data analytics, I realized how much of a gap there was between bioinformaticians—who often have a lot of data but focus mostly on just showing the outcomes—and data analysts—who think much more about communicating the information to an audience. I learned a lot of ways to actually visualize data, which I now use to create websites for researchers who don’t have a bioinformatics background and would struggle to interpret their data otherwise.

Because data, and how we present it, tells a story, it’s important to transform results responsibly into visuals. A good visualization can show you really interesting patterns in your data; however, a bad visualization, like truncating the Y-axis or choosing the wrong type of plot, can lead you or your audience to the wrong conclusions. For people starting out, tools like Datawrapper or the Google data analytics course can be helpful to learn the basics of data storytelling and how to do it accurately.

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What inspired you to create some of your public data visualizations?

I really love exploring biodiversity. When I moved to Calgary, I kept missing buses because I was so engrossed in watching the birds, especially the magpies. At the time, I wanted to build my visualization portfolio beyond research in a way that could help people analyze data related to Calgary, so I decided to collect information on bird data. I used data from iNaturalist to track species seasonal variations, geographic locations, and change over a period of two years. I also hoped that this would help people outside of research see how to explore and analyze data.

Photograph of a map of Calgary with blue, yellow, red, and green dots that correspond to bird sightings over different seasons across three years. The majority of sightings are in fall and spring, corresponding to blue and yellow dots, that are clustered on more of the left side of the map.

Viraj Muthye applied his data analytic skills to summarize information about local bird populations and demonstrate how real-world data can be used.

Viraj Muthye

How else have you promoted science communication and visualization?

Recently, I hosted an event called The Art of Science Subtraction, where I encouraged my colleagues to create a science zine, which is a one-page cartoon with a few panels, to summarize their work. The concept behind this is to go beyond just eliminating jargon in our communication but also remove any non-essential details.

I also founded the Creative Science Alliance in 2024 as a science outreach platform to promote science communication. I think that art is really important in this, because while people may forget the details of what they learn, they’ll likely remember how something made them feel, and art is good at solidifying those connections. I also realized how much more useful visuals can be for communicating topics like biodiversity loss and genomic medicine than walls of numbers. I’ve recently held events for making science zines and, at another event, gave out foldscopes with journals so that people can record and reflect on what they see.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

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Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Associate Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

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