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DeNovix Celebrates Review-Based Diamond Award with Spectrophotometer Giveaway

Researchers from around the world can enter the company’s free drawing for the Grand Prize: a DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer

Written byDeNovix Inc.
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DeNovix Inc. is giving away a DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer to celebrate the instrument receiving the coveted Diamond Seal of Quality from SelectScience®.

Researchers from around the world can enter the company’s free drawing at denovix.com/diamond.

SelectScience’s Seal of Quality program recognizes life science products that have consistently received the highest review ratings in categories such as ease of use, service, and value. The DS-11 Series has been recognized with the prestigious Diamond Seal of Quality based on receiving over 500 independent customer reviews, making it the most reviewed spectrophotometer on the platform.

The DS-11 FX+ is a stand-alone instrument engineered for rapid and accurate UV-Vis and fluorometric analysis across a wide range of applications and industries. It is the only three-in-one system featuring 1 µL UV-Vis, cuvette UV-Vis, and 4-channel fluorescence. The instrument includes a custom operating software, Wi-Fi / Ethernet network connectivity, and a glove-compatible HD touchscreen.

One randomly selected winner will receive the Grand Prize: a DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer, and additional participants will win runner-up prizes. See the contest page for details and eligibility.

Participants can earn additional chances to win by completing easy actions such as sharing the contest with colleagues and engaging with DeNovix on social media.

The contest will close on May 11th at 11:59 PM (EST), and the winners will be notified by the following week.

DeNovix DS-Series Spectrophotometers and Fluorometers offer choices of 1 µL UV-Vis, cuvette UV-Vis, and fluorescence modes to fit a wide range of quantification needs. The DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer uniquely combines all three modes into one compact, easy-to-use instrument. The device features the widest dynamic range, a maintenance-free design with no recalibration required, and flexible export and connectivity.


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