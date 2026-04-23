A glowing DNA helix on a blue-black background with “CRISPR” written on the left side.
eBook

Designing Translational CRISPR Genome Editing

A platform approach to gene editing brings together design, manufacturing, validation, analytics, and regulatory considerations right from the start.

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CRISPR initiated a revolution through precise editing, with cutting-edge delivery methods and analytics shaping the future. Today, gene editing has evolved from a research tool to a credible therapeutic strategy. Success depends on disciplined development with regulatory readiness embedded across robust workflows. Pioneers in the field are now approaching gene editing with a platform approach, encompassing design, manufacturing, validation, analytics, and regulatory preparedness from the outset.

Download this ebook to learn more about how a platform approach to CRISPR brings together effective reagents, robust manufacturing processes, advanced analytics, and regulatory-compliant data governance.

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July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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Products

Product News

DNA Script Logo

DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

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Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs