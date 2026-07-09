Detect Toxicity Before Candidates Advance

Toxicity assessment depends on early signal identification and mechanistic insight. Traditional assays often miss one or both of these pieces, leaving teams with an incomplete picture until later in development.

This application note shows how high-throughput proteomic profiling can reveal toxicity signals while helping resolve the mechanisms behind them. Across case studies in HepaRG cells, primary human hepatocytes, iPSC-derived microglia, and longitudinal immunotherapy samples, protein signatures helped distinguish toxicity mechanisms, identify missed liabilities, and separate therapeutic response from adverse event risk.

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