Detox Enzymes Help Mosquitoes Resist Insecticides

On a summer evening, many people reach for mosquito repellents that include N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET) or oil of lemon eucalyptus to keep biting insects at bay. Beyond these personal protection measures, global mosquito control efforts rely heavily on insecticides to reduce disease-carrying mosquito populations.

Although chemical insecticides have been highly effective, their widespread use has drawbacks. Many insecticide classes can harm other organisms besides insects, and repeated exposure has driven the evolution of insecticide resistance in mosquitoes. Pyrethroids, including α-cypermethrin, were developed as a safer alternative and have become widely used to control the mosquito species Aedes aegypti, the main vector of Dengue and Yellow fever. However, mosquitoes are increasingly developing resistance to these compounds as well.

To better understand how this resistance arises, researchers at the University of Delhi investigated the molecular mechanisms that enable A. aegypti to detoxify insecticides, focusing on the enzymes that help mosquitoes survive chemical exposure. In a new study, published in Frontiers in Tropical Diseases, the researchers characterized the detoxification enzymes that contribute to α-cypermethrin resistance.1 Of these, one enzyme exhibited more than a 21-fold increase in activity in response to the insecticide. These insights shed light on how resistance develops at the molecular level and may inform timely resistance management strategies.

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To evaluate how susceptible adult female mosquitoes were to α-cypermethrin, the researchers used World Health Organization (WHO) bottle bioassays, wherein they exposed the insects to concentrations of the chemical ranging from 0.1–12 micrograms per bottle.

Researchers used bottle bioassays, in silico models, and biochemical analysis to investigate the molecular mechanisms behind insecticide resistance. Chetan Kashyap

The lowest dose killed eight percent of adult mosquitoes, while the maximum dose resulted in 100 percent mortality. Notably, the diagnostic dose of 10 micrograms per bottle fell within the WHO category of suspected or possible resistance (90–98 percent mortality). These findings point to early signs of insecticide resistance development.

Mosquitoes have detoxification enzymes to defend themselves against toxic substances. These are naturally produced within hours of exposure, bind to the insecticide molecules, and break down the harmful compounds. The researchers focused on five enzyme groups previously identified as major players in insecticide detoxification.2

Using computer modeling, the team predicted how strongly α-cypermethrin bound to each enzyme. Of the five, they found that β-esterase—an enzyme that specializes in breaking specific compounds that are prevalent in insecticides like α-cypermethrin—exhibited the strongest binding affinity to the insecticide’s molecules. Biochemical tests also revealed elevated β-esterase activity in exposed mosquitoes, further supporting its central role in detoxifying the insecticide and contributing to resistance.

“This means mosquitoes can dramatically increase production of a particularly effective enzyme when exposed to a threat. Other enzymes show more general activity against many different toxins but may not be optimally suited to this particular insecticide,” explained Sarita Kumar, an entomologist at the University of Delhi, in a press release.

Because the researchers only conducted these experiments on laboratory-bred A. aegypti, they acknowledged that resistance levels might be different across populations, regions, or under natural conditions. Overall, the study identified β-esterase as the primary enzyme involved in α-cypermethrin detoxification.

“Our study is valuable because it goes beyond showing that resistance exists; it helps explain how it develops at the molecular level,” concluded Kumar. “It is critical that this resistance is not yet widespread. It provides an opportunity for public health authorities to implement resistance management strategies before the insecticide becomes completely ineffective.”