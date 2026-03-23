Developing Solutions for Organoid Challenges

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Wednesday, May 13th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

The organoid field continues to expand, as researchers increasingly utilize these 3D cultures for basic research, biomarker discovery, drug development, personalized medicine, and more. As organoid cultures find their way into more laboratories, scientists endeavor to improve upon existing models.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Celeste Nelson and Oscar Abilez will highlight some ways in which researchers are updating organoid models to better recapitulate in vivo conditions and fulfill their promise in healthcare.

Topics to be covered

How to overcome tissue structure heterogeneity in organoid generation

How the unique mechanisms used by mammals, birds, and reptiles to build lung epithelium inspire strategies for building organoids

How micropatterned human pluripotent stem cell-derived gastruloids enable in vitro modeling of early-stage cardiac and hepatic vascularization