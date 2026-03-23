Microscopic view of vibrant blue and purple biological cells with clearly defined nuclei.
Webinar

Developing Solutions for Organoid Challenges

In this webinar, Celeste Nelson and Oscar Abilez will discuss some of the latest approaches to overcoming setbacks in growing organoids for disease modeling.

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This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand. 

Wednesday, May 13th, 2026
 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET 

The organoid field continues to expand, as researchers increasingly utilize these 3D cultures for basic research, biomarker discovery, drug development, personalized medicine, and more. As organoid cultures find their way into more laboratories, scientists endeavor to improve upon existing models. 

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Celeste Nelson and Oscar Abilez will highlight some ways in which researchers are updating organoid models to better recapitulate in vivo conditions and fulfill their promise in healthcare.

Topics to be covered

  • How to overcome tissue structure heterogeneity in organoid generation
  • How the unique mechanisms used by mammals, birds, and reptiles to build lung epithelium inspire strategies for building organoids
  • How micropatterned human pluripotent stem cell-derived gastruloids enable in vitro modeling of early-stage cardiac and hepatic vascularization
Celeste Nelson, PhD

Celeste Nelson, PhD 
Wilke Family Professor in Bioengineering
Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering and Molecular Biology
Princeton University

Oscar Abilez, MD, PhD

Oscar Abilez, MD, PhD
Senior Scientist
Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
Stanford University

Sponsored by

  • Biotium
  • bioxcell
  • Inventia Life Science

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Pobytov

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