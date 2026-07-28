DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

DNA Script, the programmable biology company developing next-generation enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technologies, today announced a new distribution agreement with Imperial Life Sciences (ILS), expanding access to the Company's SYNTAX® platform across India. Under the agreement, ILS will distribute DNA Script's SYNTAX platform throughout the country, providing local sales, technical support and application expertise to researchers seeking faster, more flexible access to high-quality single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) oligonucleotides.

The agreement with ILS builds on DNA Script’s recent expansion of its global distribution network across Latin America and East Asia1, extending the availability of the SYNTAX platform into another key growth market for life sciences research. The partnership supports the Company’s strategy to broaden adoption of decentralized, on-demand DNA synthesis and strengthen access to DNA production capabilities in rapidly growing research ecosystems.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing biotechnology markets, creating increasing demand for technologies that accelerate research and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains. With over three decades of experience supporting India’s research community, ILS brings an established nationwide network spanning academic institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations and research laboratories.

Oligonucleotides are essential components of life sciences research but despite this, many researchers continue to rely on external suppliers, resulting in delays that can slow scientific progress and extend development timelines. DNA Script's automated benchtop SYNTAX platform addresses these challenges by enabling researchers to synthesize ssDNA oligonucleotides directly within their laboratories in just a few hours. By shifting DNA production from centralized manufacturing facilities to the laboratory bench, researchers gain greater control over workflows, faster turnaround times and reduced dependence on complex supply chains.

The SYNTAX platform combines DNA synthesis, purification and normalization in a single automated workflow, allowing laboratories to produce up to 384 oligonucleotides in parallel and accelerate design-build-test cycles across a wide range of research applications.

Marc Montserrat, Chief Executive Officer, DNA Script, commented: “India's life sciences sector is moving fast, and researchers need the tools to match that pace. Partnering with Imperial Life Sciences means laboratories across India can now access SYNTAX locally, with the speed, quality and scalability their research demands. Together, we are helping researchers reduce reliance on external DNA supply chains and accelerate scientific discovery through on-demand, in-house DNA synthesis."

Neeraj Gupta, Director (sales), Imperial Life Sciences, said: “We are excited to partner with DNA Script to bring the SYNTAX platform to researchers across India. This innovative technology empowers scientists to accelerate research by reducing dependency on external oligo supplies and significantly shortening the design-build-test cycle. By combining DNA Script's enzymatic DNA synthesis technology with our nationwide reach and technical expertise, we look forward to supporting India's growing genomics, synthetic biology and biotechnology communities with faster and more flexible access to DNA."