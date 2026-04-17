Science Snapshot

“Dreaming Cells” Exhibit: The Art of Seeing Cells in Everyday Scenes

Neuroscientist-turned science illustrator Radhika Patnala transforms cell biology into vivid landscapes, highlighting parallels between the human body and nature.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 2 min read
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Artwork titled “Cherry Blossom Microglia” showing pink microglia and green neurons against a blue background in 3D.

The parallels between a nature scene in spring and a neuronal forest where microglial cells explore their surroundings inspired Patnala to create “Cherry Blossom Microglia,” as part the “Microglia in Spring” series, which was on display in the “Dreaming Cells” exhibit.

Image credit:Radhika Patnala
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As a graduate student at the National University of Singapore, Radhika Patnala, spent hours peering down the microscope studying microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells. “So, microglial cells are really stamped into my brain and my soul,” said Patnala, who is now cofounder of the science illustration firms Sci-Illustrate and Endosymbiont GmbH.

A photograph of Radhika Patnala, wearing an off-white top, with her artwork.

Neuroscientist-turned science illustrator Radhika Patnala displayed her art in the “Dreaming Cells” exhibit. Here, she is photographed with her artwork “A Bacteriophage's Playground,” depicting a surreal scene where microscopic worlds cross over to the human scale.

Radhika Patnala

Growing up, Patnala would often play around with her interior designer mother’s illustration software. She tucked away this skill as she focused on her scientific career. After graduating, when Patnala moved to Germany, seeing flowers blooming in the European spring took her back to her PhD days as she realized the parallels in nature and mammalian cells. “Every time I look at them, I really think about microglial cells interacting with neurons,” said Patnala.

With this inspiration, she revisited this artistic passion to help communicate science better and created several artworks, altogether a collection called “Microglia in Spring,” through which she highlighted the parallels within natural landscapes and the human body.

This collection, along with some of her other artwork, was on display in a science art exhibit called “Dreaming Cells” yesterday in Heidelberg. To her, the title of the exhibit was obvious. “Because I’m dreaming cells all day long,” said Patnala, since she is always exploring new and different ways to accurately depict cellular forms. “A lot of my life is about figuring out what is the nicest way to show cellular mechanisms and biology at different scales.”

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Pieces in the exhibition featured different cell types including blood cells, neurons, and even bacteriophages as dynamic landscapes filled with movement and play. “[The illustrations] explore different scientific concepts, different ideas that inspire me to create art…and also ideas that help me understand the worlds of science and art together,” said Patnala.


Pink, light blue, and off-white cells against a blue background.

Patnala’s artwork, titled “Feelings,” features a neuronal landscape depicting neurons, interneurons and microglial cells.

Radhika Patnala

For her illustrations, she uses different formats, including watercolor and design software. Many of her pieces in the “Dreaming Cells” exhibit are three-dimensional (3D) renderings of different cell types. “I create art in 3D as a scene and then I’m able to explore it similar to how I [would] explore a slide or a tissue sample,” said Patnala. “I enjoy [this]. Initially, I was doing it under a microscope and now, I'm doing it on a computer.”

Along with Microglia in Spring and some other series, the exhibit will also display pieces from her “COVID Dreams” collection, which features abstract art that captures her feelings related to the pandemic. In 2022, she had contributed some pieces from this collection to UNESCO’s global art exhibit for women in STEM featuring art by women in STEM, which she helped curate.

Looking ahead, she hopes that the “Dreaming Cells” exhibit inspires people to learn more about biology and sparks curiosity about different cell types. “[I hope people] appreciate how connected we are from the inside of our bodies and outside in the world,” said Patnala.

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  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

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    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

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