Medical test tube and glass flask with mouse on the desk
Insights Abound Even at Journey’s End
Although my time at The Scientist has drawn to a close, I am consistently surprised by science.
Although my time at The Scientist has drawn to a close, I am consistently surprised by science.

Illustration of scientists collaborating
When Scientists Collaborate, Science Progresses
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD | Dec 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Behind every successful scientist, there is another scientist.
A silver tree showing roots and branches in a circle on a blue background.
Onward and Upward!
Kristie Nybo, PhD | Sep 8, 2023 | 9 min read
At The Scientist, we are strengthening our roots while reaching for the sky.
Nebula
Wonders Without, Wonders Within
Bob Grant | Sep 14, 2022 | 3 min read
As humanity peers ever further into the cosmos, the similarities and differences between our universe and our inner workings emerge.
Illustration of a crowd of people wearing protective masks
Once More Unto the Breach
Bob Grant | May 31, 2022 | 4 min read
Notes from my first in-person mega-conference in two years
Vector abstract world around coronavirus macro illustration.
Living the Life Pandemic
Bob Grant | Mar 16, 2022 | 3 min read
The first part of 2022 is giving us a glimpse of humanity’s future relationship with COVID-19.
New ideas and imagination Creativity and inspiration Technological innovation.
Innovations that Matter
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Scientific advances almost always have the potential to benefit human lives. In times like these, they have the power to save them.
Double exposure of woman hands working on computer and DNA hologram drawing
Brave New Publishing World
Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Preprints are likely here to stay. The press, the public, and the research community must adapt to this relatively recent model of scientific publishing if we are to extract its benefits while avoiding its pitfalls.
Watercolour illustration of a figure
Our Aching Brains
Bob Grant | Oct 1, 2021 | 3 min read
COVID-19 has killed more than 4 million people around the globe and has sickened many millions more. The neurological toll on those of us continuing to live through the pandemic may stretch years or decades into the uncertain future.
Image of an abstract Earth view from space with fiber optic cables rising from major cities.
Delta Blues
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Humanity was hoping to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic this year. But viruses have plenty of tools at their disposal, and we should plan for a long-term future in which SARS-CoV-2 is a persistent threat.
A New View of My Own Past
Jef Akst | Aug 1, 2021 | 6 min read
Hearing others’ perspectives on infertility and pregnancy has me reconsidering my own reproductive journey.
Labs, Leaks, and Liability
Bob Grant | Jul 1, 2021 | 6 min read
The resurfaced conversation surrounding the idea that SARS-CoV-2 might have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, represents an opportunity to reexamine the confluence of science, politics, and public discourse.
The Psychology of Panic
Bob Grant | Jun 1, 2021 | 3 min read
The recent news of consumers hoarding gasoline in the face of a brief closure of one of the world’s biggest petroleum pipelines is just the latest episode of panic buying since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
American flag made from blood vials
Depoliticizing Science
Bob Grant | May 1, 2021 | 4 min read
Politicians should of course consider and respect the latest research findings in crafting policy, but elected officials should honor the scientific method by letting its practitioners hash out the details of the science.
Our Expanding Universe
Bob Grant | Apr 1, 2021 | 3 min read
As with the evolution of astronomy, new insights in biology beckon just beyond our conceptual and observational reach.
Democratized Discovery
Bob Grant | Mar 1, 2021 | 3 min read
In a triumph for science, COVID-19 statistics are finally trending favorably in the US. We must make sure the rest of the world is not left behind.
Feeling the Foundation
Bob Grant | Feb 1, 2021 | 2 min read
This year has started out in a fashion that is sadly similar to the way 2020 unspooled. But the steady pace of scientific discovery helps maintain our sense of hope.
An End in Sight
Bob Grant | Jan 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Last year humanity confronted our biggest challenge in a century. Science helped us see the light at the end of the tunnel. But we need to keep moving forward to emerge.
Science Is My Copilot
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2020 | 3 min read
As the world around us seems increasingly volatile, protecting and respecting the integrity of research and evidence becomes more important than ever.
Looming Change
Bob Grant | Nov 1, 2020 | 3 min read
While the world is still coming to grips with the new reality wrought by COVID-19, the risk of catastrophe from a warming planet persists.
