Editorial (old)

Why sleep?
Richard Gallagher | Apr 1, 2009 | 3 min read
Many ask, but few answer. We present two of science's most intriguing theories.
The People's Lab
Richard Gallagher | Mar 1, 2009 | 3 min read
Amateurs have the freedom to experiment and innovate – watch out for their impact.
Back in Black
Richard Gallagher | Feb 1, 2009 | 3 min read
Here's how microorganisms may be the power plants of the future.
Innovation Imperiled
Richard Gallagher | Jan 1, 2009 | 3 min read
US healthcare needs radical revision, but we can't wipe out innovation in the process.
Finding Meaning in Politics, Science
Richard Gallagher | Dec 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Without ideological struggles that test our values and beliefs, how can we know what is "truth"?
National Character and Scientific Enterprise
Richard Gallagher | Nov 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Is there something in our cultural heritage that makes us better or worse at biotech?
Why the Philosophy of Science Matters
Richard Gallagher | Oct 1, 2008 | 3 min read
The central tenets of science enhance communication and our influence on society.
Science and Politics
Richard Gallagher | Sep 1, 2008 | 3 min read
The call for a presidential science debate went unheeded, but it was worthwhile.
Biotech: Solid to Spectacular?
Richard Gallagher | Aug 1, 2008 | 3 min read
What the industry can learn from the $2,500 'Nano' car.
Africa needs basic science
Richard Gallagher | Jul 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Why science can save the future - not just the people - of these impoverished nations.
From Me to We
Richard Gallagher | Jun 1, 2008 | 3 min read
The Scientist Community is about to take off. We hope you'll join us.
The Importance of a Plan B
Richard Gallagher | May 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Even when the source of your salary is the government, it's not a guarantee.
Speaking Your Mind
Richard Gallagher | Apr 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Most life scientists are working at an enormous disadvantage, and their resentment is growing.
Science Applied to the Greatest Needs
Richard Gallagher | Mar 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Having failed the developing world, are we now getting it right?
Cool Heads and Hothead
Richard Gallagher | Feb 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Model behavior on a model organism.
Am I Sexist?
Richard Gallagher | Jan 1, 2008 | 3 min read
Here's how The Scientist will take action to support women in science.
An iGEM of an idea
Richard Gallagher | Dec 1, 2007 | 3 min read
How to get students to go into science.
OA, OK?
Richard Gallagher | Nov 1, 2007 | 3 min read
How far has open access come in a decade? And where will it go in the next?
Scientists on Science
Richard Gallagher | Oct 1, 2007 | 3 min read
Should researchers "frame" their work, or is that just spin?
Tenure: What is it Good For?
Richard Gallagher | Sep 1, 2007 | 3 min read
Our readers seem divided, or at least concerned, over this academic institution's future.
