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eBook

Emerging Technologies for Drug Discovery and Development

By linking computational prediction with high-quality experimental data, drug discovery researchers can accelerate innovation while improving accuracy and efficiency.

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Identifying viable drug candidates requires screening vast compound libraries, often taking years and consuming significant resources. When paired with powerful chromatography platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are rapidly transforming drug discovery and analysis workflows, accelerating the time it takes researchers to move from screen to clinic.

In this ebook, learn about

  • Integrating chromatography platforms with automation and AI for drug discovery and development
  • How supercritical fluid chromatography might now be the best method for oligonucleotide analysis
  • New tools and technologies that support lipid nanoparticle analysis
  • Speeding up workflows with ultra-fast preparative liquid chromatography

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  • Shimadzu logo

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