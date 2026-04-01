ENFINIA™ Linear DNA - Cell Free Gene Synthesis

ENFINIA™ Linear DNA represents a paradigm shift in synthetic biology by replacing traditional, slow, cell-based cloning with rapid, high-fidelity, cell-free gene synthesis. By utilizing proprietary microfluidics-based technology, ENFINIA provides researchers with long, complex, double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) that is ready for immediate use, bypassing the cloning bottleneck that has historically slowed down biotechnology R&D.

The Power of Cell-Free Synthesis

In a traditional cloning workflow, scientists must insert synthetic DNA fragments into plasmids, transform them into bacteria, screen colonies for a perfect sequence, grow cultures, and then perform "minipreps" to extract the DNA—a process that often takes several weeks.

ENFINIA DNA is manufactured via a patented directed-split-pool microfluidic synthesizer combined with automation and robotics. This system builds DNA sequences from the ground up, reaching lengths of up to 7,000 base pairs (7kb). The process has a per-base accuracy of 99.999% (an error rate of only 1:70,000/bp). This means researchers receive a near clonal-quality product (e.g., a 3 kb sequence has 96% sequence-perfect molecules).

Drastic Reduction in Timelines

In the competitive landscape of drug discovery and synthetic biology, time is the most valuable asset. Elegen delivers sequences in as few as 6 to 8 business days. Because the DNA is NGS-verified and arrives in microgram quantities, researchers can skip the 1–2 weeks typically spent on domestic subcloning, colony picking, and sequence validation. For time-sensitive applications like pandemic response or personalized cancer vaccines, this acceleration can be life-saving.

Handling High Complexity

Traditional DNA synthesis providers often reject sequences with high GC content, long repeats, or homopolymers because they are toxic to bacteria or impossible to assemble using standard methods. Elegen’s cell-free approach is immune to bacterial toxicity and can handle extreme complexity:

Inverted Terminal Repeats (ITRs) for AAV viral vectors.

Long Tandem Repeats (LTRs) for lentiviral applications.

GC-rich promoters and hairpins up to 100bp.

Poly(A) tails (up to 130bp) for direct use in mRNA synthesis (IVT).

Enhanced Performance in Downstream Applications

ENFINIA DNA isn't just a faster version of a gene fragment; it is a superior template for downstream reactions. Because it is manufactured without bacteria, it is free from endotoxins, antibiotic residues, and bacterial DNA contamination. In in vitro transcription (IVT) workflows for mRNA production, ENFINIA templates have been shown to produce higher mRNA yields and better structural integrity compared to linearized plasmids. This makes it an ideal choice for protein engineering, cell-free protein synthesis, and gene therapy development.

By providing high-accuracy, long-form DNA with the speed and price of a conventional fragment but at the quality of clonal DNA, Elegen allows scientists to skip cloning and focus on higher-level design and testing rather than the tedious mechanics of molecular biology. Whether used for screening hundreds of mRNA vaccine candidates or building complex viral vectors, ENFINIA serves as a high-velocity engine for the modern bioeconomy.