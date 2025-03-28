Enter Our 2025 Top Innovations Contest





The Scientist’s Top Innovations competition showcases the latest advances in life science techniques and products. From disruptive instruments to novel twists on tried-and-true methods, each year’s winners represent the technologies poised to propel research and healthcare forward. We want to hear from you—whether you are an individual tinkering away at the bench or a company with a dedicated R&D team, we want to showcase the most groundbreaking advancements in the life sciences.

Bringing More Innovations to You in 2025

Every year, the contest nominees prove how rich the life science innovation landscape has become. To spotlight an even broader range of groundbreaking innovations, this year we have introduced four distinct categories for our competition.

Lab Research Tools: Innovations that support groundbreaking research in a variety of life science fields

Biotechnology: Advancements in therapeutics, biomanufacturing, agriculture, and beyond

Healthcare and Diagnostics: Diagnostic tests, medical devices, and more striving to bring healthcare to the next level

Emerging Startup Technologies: The newest innovations looking to disrupt the market

Submitting is quick and easy. Just tell us why your innovation deserves recognition in one of the four contest categories. The submission window will close Friday, May 23, so enter now!

Why participate?

We started the Top Innovations competition in 2008, and over the years we honored some amazing products and technologies. Previously, our independent panel of expert judges chose winners that included advanced cell sorting and spatial technologies, omics advances, new medical imaging and monitoring equipment, better ways to model disease and detect biomarkers, and a CRISPR teaching tool.

Our Top Innovations winners do not just make a splash when they come on the scene. They gain industry-wide recognition and have long-lasting and profound effects on research and public health.

We are eager to see what groundbreaking advancements you bring to our attention this year. Just make sure that the product or technology you are entering was first commercially available after July 1, 2024 and complete a brief questionnaire. Please choose the best category for your nomination—entries will only be considered in one category.

To learn more about the history of our Top Innovations competition, read about previous winners here.

Email us at top_innovations@the-scientist.com with your questions.

Disclaimer: The Scientist may move submissions into better-fit categories, if necessary.