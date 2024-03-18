The Scientist

The Scientist’s Top 10 Innovations competition showcases the most transformative and useful advances in life science techniques and products. From disruptive sequencing technology to novel twists on tried-and-true methods, each year’s winners represent the vanguard technologies poised to propel research forward. We want to hear from you: whether you are an individual tinkering away at the bench or a company with a dedicated R&D team, tell us what you have brought to market in the past year that could benefit the life sciences.

Take two minutes to submit your product or technique for consideration in this year’s competition. The submission window will close on Friday, July 26, 2024, so enter now!

About the Competition

We started the Top 10 Innovations competition more than a decade ago, and over the years we have feted some pretty neat products. Previously, our independent panel of expert judges chose winning technologies that included a device to monitor circulating tumor DNA, a spatial molecular imager, an affordable whole genome sequencer, and a cloud-based software for tracking patient cells during cell and gene therapeutic production. As we have witnessed in years past, our Top 10 Innovations winners do not just make a splash when they come on the scene; they tend to have long-lasting and profound effects on research and public health.

We are eager to see what products you bring to our attention this year. Just make sure that the product you are entering was released after July 1, 2023, and complete the form on this page.

To learn more about the history of our Top 10 Innovations competition, read about our previous winners.

Email us at eic@the-scientist.com with your questions.