Eppendorf announces Stem Cell Community Day 2025: uniting innovators in stem cell bioprocessing

Eppendorf is excited to announce the upcoming 6th Stem Cell Community Day. Held for the first time 2017, it quickly evolved to a premier event designed to bring together leading minds from industry and academia to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the bioprocessing of cells for advanced therapies. This year’s event will take place on November 4–5, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark and offers a dynamic platform for scientific exchange, collaboration, and networking.

Robert Zweigerdt, Principal Investigator at Hannover Medical School summarizes his experiences of past events: “The Stem Cell Community Day offers a unique familiar atmosphere that combines science, innovation and hospitality. It is an exceptional networking opportunity showcasing recent progress in stem cell biotechnology while creating valuable opportunities for career development. I have personally been inspired at each meeting since 2017, including the quality of the program, locations, dining and - most importantly- the warm, personal exchange with the “Eppendorf family”, guests and friends.”

The main conference day on November 5 features stem cell experts from leading companies and institutions, including Bayer AG, SmartCella Holding AB, Hannover Medical School, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Zurich University of Applied Sciences, and more who will share their insights on process intensification and industrial-scale stem cell production.

For those who are interested in gaining hands-on expertise in data-driven bioprocess development, the event kicks off with a pre-conference workshop “From process data to process insights and knowledge”, held in cooperation with DataHow AG. The workshop provides participants with practical experience and the latest strategies for bioprocess optimization, automation, and AI-driven process development.

Attendees can furthermore look forward to an interactive poster session, networking opportunities, and an engaging exhibition showcasing the newest technologies and solutions in the field.

Registration for both the workshop and the main conference is now open and free of charge, with options for in-person and online participation.