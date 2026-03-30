Conceptual image of blue antibody molecules on a dark background.
Article

Exploring a Lab-in-the-Loop System for Antibody Design

Discover how the latest approach to linear DNA expression workflows can streamline antibody design processes.

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Scientists engaged in therapeutic antibody development research face challenges balancing the competing properties of antibodies and the time-consuming iterative process of searching for ideal candidates. A new approach, termed Lab-in-the-Loop, uses machine learning, prediction, validation, and retraining to identify ideal antibody designs quickly and efficiently.

Download this article to learn more about how this approach works and is complemented by Twist Bioscience’s DNA synthesis capabilities.

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  • Twist Bio&nbsp;

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