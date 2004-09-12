FDA Update

Anne Harding | Sep 12, 2004 | 1 min read
More drugs in development are failing to make it to market, according to Acting FDA Commissioner Lester M. Crawford. Historically, 14% of drugs entering Phase I have won approval, Crawford said in a speech to the Banc of America Securities Healthcare Institutional Conference on July 7, but now only 8% reach the marketplace. One-half fail in Phase III, he added, compared to one in five in the past. This has pushed the cost of developing a drug from $1.1 billion in 1995 to $1.7 billion in 2002, he