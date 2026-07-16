Five Cooled PCR Positions Without Active Refrigeration

Automated liquid handling brings necessary scale to genomic assays and PCR master mix preparation, but reagents sit on deck for hours. While integrated active cooling modules hold components at a setpoint when powered, they carry capital cost and operational complexity, and a cold surface in a warm enclosure draws condensation.
This whitepaper examines an alternative to refrigerated hardware. Up to five standard deck positions can be cooled by passive cooling blocks, holding reagents at 4–7°C for over three hours per block.
Download this whitepaper to examine
- Block-to-ambient temperature differentials over a four-hour run
- Well-to-well thermal uniformity across three positions on a single block
- The protocols required to achieve continuous all-day cooling