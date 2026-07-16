Automated pipette tips above rows of PCR plates on an instrument deck.
Whitepaper

Five Cooled PCR Positions Without Active Refrigeration

How passive cooling blocks hold amplification reagents below 7°C during automated runs lasting up to seven hours.

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Automated liquid handling brings necessary scale to genomic assays and PCR master mix preparation, but reagents sit on deck for hours. While integrated active cooling modules hold components at a setpoint when powered, they carry capital cost and operational complexity, and a cold surface in a warm enclosure draws condensation.

This whitepaper examines an alternative to refrigerated hardware. Up to five standard deck positions can be cooled by passive cooling blocks, holding reagents at 4–7°C for over three hours per block.

Download this whitepaper to examine

  • Block-to-ambient temperature differentials over a four-hour run
  • Well-to-well thermal uniformity across three positions on a single block
  • The protocols required to achieve continuous all-day cooling

Sponsored by

  • BRANDTECH Scientific logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, jonathanfilskov-photography

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