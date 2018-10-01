ADVERTISEMENT
This is DishBrain, an in vitro system that combines human brain cells with artificial intelligence technology, which researchers at Australian biotech Cortical Labs recently trained to play the classic 1972 Atari video game Pong. Fluorescent markers show axons in green, neuron bodies in purple, dendrites in red, and all other cells in blue. Where multiple markers are present, colors are merged and typically appear as yellow or pink. Posted: October 12, 2022
Freeze Frame

An international team of scientists used sensitive instruments to show that oil from human skin reacts with ozone to generate potent, free radicals. These chemicals can further react with most organic compounds present in the indoor environment to produce dangerous pollutants.&nbsp;
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Nov 14, 2022 | 3 min read
This young crustacean (Idotea balthica) carries the stained spermatia (blue) of the red algae Gracilaria gracilis on its body, marking the first known example of an animal facilitating fertilization in this ancient photosynthetic lineage.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Oct 17, 2022 | 3 min read
Artist&rsquo;s rendition of <em>Meraxes gigas</em>&rsquo;s head
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
orange tiny frog
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Aug 15, 2022 | 2 min read
A female juvenile vaquitas, photographed in 2017.
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Jul 18, 2022 | 3 min read
Trichaptum abietinum growing on a pine log
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Jun 13, 2022 | 4 min read
zebrafish (Danio rerio)
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | May 16, 2022 | 2 min read
A close-up of the eyespot on the wing of a forest mother-of-pearl butterfly (Protogoniomorpha parhassus)
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Apr 18, 2022 | 2 min read
Equid burial from Umm el-Marra, Syria
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Mar 14, 2022 | 1 min read
Image showing diatom fluorescence
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Feb 14, 2022 | 1 min read
Microscopic view of salmonella
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Jan 20, 2022 | 1 min read
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2019 | 1 min read
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2019 | 1 min read
Organoids grown from a mouse’s colon
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Jul 15, 2019 | 1 min read
Human lung cancer cells
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Apr 1, 2019 | 1 min read
freeze frame
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2019 | 1 min read
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2018 | 1 min read
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Nov 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2018 | 2 min read
