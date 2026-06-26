Black and white 96-well microplates on a lab bench illustrating how plate color affects assay signal
eBook

From Plate Color to Dynamic Range: Decoding Microplates and Readers

See how well shape and illumination paths control assay reproducibility across every cavity.

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A microplate segments a single assay across 96 or 384 unique environments where edge evaporation, meniscus curves, and adjacent signal bleed alter the light path. Selecting the right matrix color is critical: while solid white plastics maximize weak luminescent readouts, a minor 0.2 mm focal deviation can still slash signal intensity by 25 percent.

Microplates in Action maps the physical and optical variables governing detection accuracy. The ebook details how to match plate composition to assay chemistry and calibrate reader parameters to isolate stable biological signals from background noise.

Download the eBook to

  • Compare the optical transmission of flat-bottom plates against the mixing performance of round-bottom geometries
  • Review how to normalize meniscus variations across liquid columns using infrared water-peak pathlength correction
  • Examine how configuring individual per-well detector gain expands signal sensitivity without saturating the sensor

Sponsored by

  • BMG LABTECH

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Artur Wnorowski PhD

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Black and white 96-well microplates on a lab bench illustrating how plate color affects assay signal

From Plate Color to Dynamic Range: Decoding Microplates and Readers

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