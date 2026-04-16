The Nutshell

Gene Editing Turns the Immune System into a Custom Protein Factory

A new gene editing approach produced enduring and protective levels of antibodies that have previously been difficult to engineer. 

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 2 min read
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A doctor injects a teenager with a vaccine.

Traditional vaccination approaches have been unable to eradicate viruses like HIV.

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Vaccines are a cornerstone of public health campaigns and have contributed to success stories such as the widespread eradication of polio. But other threats are more stubborn. Viruses like HIV shuffle their antigens regularly, which makes it difficult to design an enduring and effective vaccine against them. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) can address antigenic flexibility, but these are rare and hard to produce.

A new approach that turns the immune system into a factory for these powerful antibodies could provide a solution.

In a paper published in Science, immunologist Harald Hartweger of Rockefeller University and colleagues used CRISPR gene editing to reprogram stem cells that ultimately produce antibody-secreting B cells.1 These gave rise to B cells that made bNAbs in large numbers after being transplanted into mice. These antibodies neutralized HIV ex vivo. The approach could offer ways to treat viruses like HIV that can outsmart traditional vaccination approaches.

The team hopes their new strategy could be useful for more than antibody production, potentially producing proteins that are protective against rare genetic disorders or even cancer. “Our goal is to permanently impact the genome with a single injection, so that the body can make proteins of interest. That protein could be an antibody that's universally protective against HIV or influenza, but it could also be any therapeutic protein,” said Hartweger in a statement.

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Ramping Up Rare Antibody Production

Previous approaches to the problem posed by crafty viruses like HIV have tried to stimulate bNAb production by genetically engineering mature B cells, but these responses never lasted long. To find a more enduring solution, Hartweger’s team altered mouse hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPCs) genomes, the cells that give rise to B cells. They added instructions for anti-HIV bNAb production into the HSPCs’ immunoglobulin loci, where antibody-encoding genes are located.

They then transplanted these cells into mice, where they produced small numbers of mature B cells. The immune system excels at ramping up antibody production when it encounters a new antigen. When they exposed the mice to HIV antigens, the mature B cells rapidly multiplied, producing a strong and protective immune response, even when they had initially edited only a small number of HSPCs. "We wanted to take advantage of the immune system's ability to amplify useful, rare cells,” said Hartweger.

When the researchers isolated these antibodies from the mice, the bNAbs successfully neutralized HIV. The team used the same approach to produce antibodies against malaria and influenza.

Making B Cells Produce Proteins Beyond Antibodies

Importantly, multiple antibodies against different antigens from the same virus could be encoded together by the platform. This ability raises hopes that the approach could be effective against viruses such as HIV, which regularly mutate their antigens. Human stem cells modified with the same platform produced functional immune cells, raising hopes that the technique could one day treat human disease.

The editing platform could also stimulate B cells to make non-antibody proteins Hartweger hopes that this versatility could help the platform become useful for more than just antiviral production. "We want to find a way of making any protein," he said. "HIV antibodies, of course, but also solutions that address protein deficiencies and metabolic disease, as well as an antibody to treat inflammatory disease or the flu, or one for cancer. This is a step in that direction—showing the feasibility of making life-saving proteins."

  1. Hartweger, H, et al. B lymphocyte protein factories produced by hematopoietic stem cell gene editing. Science. 2026.
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  • RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

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    RJ is a freelance science writer based in Glasgow. He covers biological and biomedical science, with a focus on the complexities and curiosities of the brain and emerging AI technologies. RJ was a science writer at Technology Networks for six years, where he also worked on the site’s SEO and editorial AI strategies. He created the site’s podcast, Opinionated Science, in 2020. RJ has a Master’s degree in Clinical Neurosciences from the University of Cambridge.

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