Genetic Analysis, Mapped Across Your ADC Pipeline

The drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) is a critical quality attribute in the design and development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Because DAR can be influenced by the antibody's sequence and conjugation strategy, genetic analysis technologies play an important role in antibody engineering by supporting sequence design, characterization, and selection of candidates with properties that facilitate the desired conjugation profile.

This infographic walks through the mAb-to-ADC pathway from library creation to conjugation, showing where genetic analysis sets up consistent yield and DAR downstream. Interactive graphics and dropdown detail let the reader explore each checkpoint at the depth they need.

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