Stylized 3D rendering of antibody-drug conjugate molecules with glowing payload particles
Infographic

Genetic Analysis, Mapped Across Your ADC Pipeline

Visualize the mAb-to-ADC pathway stage by stage and find where genetic analysis informs both yield and conjugation outcomes.

Share

The drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) is a critical quality attribute in the design and development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Because DAR can be influenced by the antibody's sequence and conjugation strategy, genetic analysis technologies play an important role in antibody engineering by supporting sequence design, characterization, and selection of candidates with properties that facilitate the desired conjugation profile.

This infographic walks through the mAb-to-ADC pathway from library creation to conjugation, showing where genetic analysis sets up consistent yield and DAR downstream. Interactive graphics and dropdown detail let the reader explore each checkpoint at the depth they need.

Download the infographic to

  • Discover how DAR consistency traces back to genetic-level decisions in cell line development
  • Learn how cell bank screening confirms backbone integrity to keep batches uniform
  • See how verifying genetic integrity early keeps manufacturing safe and efficient

Sponsored by

  • Thermo Fisher Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Miyako Nakamura

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Unchained Labs
Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Automating Nucleic Acid Extraction for Clinical Genomics

Qiagen Logo
Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Scaling Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Human-Relevant Drug Discovery

Emulate
squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company