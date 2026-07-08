Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

This webinar, brought to you by Unchained Labs, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

The Problem

Buffer exchange and sample concentration stand between you and everything else you need to get done — but traditional methods are slow, manual, and impossible to fit into an automated workflow. Just a few samples can keep you tied up for hours and as the throughput goes up, buffer exchange and concentration become the bottleneck of therapeutic development.

The Solution

Lil’ Tuna is the first fully automated, plate-based benchtop buffer exchange system built for proteins, nucleic acids, and gene therapy vectors at any scale. Lil’ Tuna concentrates or exchanges in 96-well or 24- well Unfilter plates for high throughput or up to 6 individual samples in Unas — all with ≥96% recovery. Its pressure-based ultrafiltration/diafiltration approach keeps things flowing efficiently, tracks sample volumes and accurately adds buffer throughout, handling every step of the exchange cycle automatically from start to finish.

The Proof

In this webinar, you’ll see how easy it is to run buffer exchange or concentration experiments on Lil’ Tuna. Whether working with a full plate of 96 samples or with just a few, the experiment setup is straightforward. Scope the different types of experiments: a buffer exchange with optional concentration or simply concentration by itself. Finally, take a peek at how Lil’ Tuna packs all it needs to integrate into automation workflows with universal API software, a sample stage designed for easy access and simple template import functions.

Topics to be covered

Automated approaches to buffer exchange and sample concentration

Pressure-based ultrafiltration and diafiltration workflows

Applications for proteins, nucleic acids, and gene therapy vectors

Integrating automated buffer exchange into laboratory workflows

Strategies for improving throughput and workflow consistency