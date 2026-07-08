Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna
Webinar

Get Hooked on Automated Buffer Exchange with Lil' Tuna

Learn how automated buffer exchange and sample concentration can improve throughput, reproducibility, and workflow integration for proteins, nucleic acids, and gene therapy vectors.

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This webinar, brought to you by Unchained Labs, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Wednesday, August 12, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET 

The Problem 

Buffer exchange and sample concentration stand between you and everything else you need to get done — but traditional methods are slow, manual, and impossible to fit into an automated workflow. Just a few samples can keep you tied up for hours and as the throughput goes up, buffer exchange and concentration become the bottleneck of therapeutic development. 

The Solution 

Lil’ Tuna is the first fully automated, plate-based benchtop buffer exchange system built for proteins, nucleic acids, and gene therapy vectors at any scale. Lil’ Tuna concentrates or exchanges in 96-well or 24- well Unfilter plates for high throughput or up to 6 individual samples in Unas — all with ≥96% recovery. Its pressure-based ultrafiltration/diafiltration approach keeps things flowing efficiently, tracks sample volumes and accurately adds buffer throughout, handling every step of the exchange cycle automatically from start to finish. 

The Proof 

In this webinar, you’ll see how easy it is to run buffer exchange or concentration experiments on Lil’ Tuna. Whether working with a full plate of 96 samples or with just a few, the experiment setup is straightforward. Scope the different types of experiments: a buffer exchange with optional concentration or simply concentration by itself. Finally, take a peek at how Lil’ Tuna packs all it needs to integrate into automation workflows with universal API software, a sample stage designed for easy access and simple template import functions.

Topics to be covered

  • Automated approaches to buffer exchange and sample concentration
  • Pressure-based ultrafiltration and diafiltration workflows
  • Applications for proteins, nucleic acids, and gene therapy vectors
  • Integrating automated buffer exchange into laboratory workflows
  • Strategies for improving throughput and workflow consistency

Brian Haldeman, PhD


Brian Haldeman, PhD
Product Manager, Lil' Tuna
Unchained Labs

Sponsored by

  • Unchained Labs

Top Image Credit:

iStock: Elena Belykh

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