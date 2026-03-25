Go Beyond Bulk with Single-Cell RNA-Seq
Webinar

Go Beyond Bulk with Single-Cell RNA-Seq

In this webinar, Benson Lim and Quy Xiao Xuan Lin will discuss how scientists can move beyond population averages and uncover cellular-level insights with single-cell RNA sequencing using scalable, high-resolution Chromium technology.

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This webinar, brought to you by 10x Genomics, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, May 28, 2026
11:00 AM-12:00 PM SGT

Bulk RNA sequencing has advanced transcriptomic analysis across diverse biological systems, but averaging gene expression across cell populations can obscure important cellular differences. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) enables analysis at the resolution of individual cells, supporting the identification of rare cell populations, cellular heterogeneity, and dynamic biological states that are difficult to resolve using bulk approaches. These capabilities are increasingly important in areas such as immunology, oncology, developmental biology, and translational research.

In this webinar, brought to you by 10x Genomics, Benson Lim and Quy Xiao Xuan Lin will discuss key considerations for implementing single-cell RNA sequencing in research workflows. The session will examine experimental design strategies, approaches for transitioning from bulk RNA sequencing, and applications of single-cell transcriptomics in complex biological systems. Speakers will also discuss methods for generating reproducible data and interpreting cellular-level gene expression patterns using scalable analysis workflows.

Topics to be covered

  • Biological insights enabled by single-cell transcriptomics
  • Identifying rare cell populations and heterogeneous cell states
  • Experimental design considerations for scRNA-seq studies
  • Applications of single-cell analysis in complex biological systems

      Benson Lim, PhD


Benson Lim, PhD
Senior Science and Technology Advisor
10x Genomics

   Quy Xiao Xuan Lin, PhD

Quy Xiao Xuan Lin, PhD
Staff Scientist, Applied Bioinformatics
10x Genomics



Sponsored by

  • 10X Genomics

Top Image Credit:

10x Genomics 

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