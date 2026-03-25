Go Beyond Bulk with Single-Cell RNA-Seq

This webinar, brought to you by 10x Genomics, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, May 28, 2026

11:00 AM-12:00 PM SGT

Bulk RNA sequencing has advanced transcriptomic analysis across diverse biological systems, but averaging gene expression across cell populations can obscure important cellular differences. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) enables analysis at the resolution of individual cells, supporting the identification of rare cell populations, cellular heterogeneity, and dynamic biological states that are difficult to resolve using bulk approaches. These capabilities are increasingly important in areas such as immunology, oncology, developmental biology, and translational research.

In this webinar, brought to you by 10x Genomics, Benson Lim and Quy Xiao Xuan Lin will discuss key considerations for implementing single-cell RNA sequencing in research workflows. The session will examine experimental design strategies, approaches for transitioning from bulk RNA sequencing, and applications of single-cell transcriptomics in complex biological systems. Speakers will also discuss methods for generating reproducible data and interpreting cellular-level gene expression patterns using scalable analysis workflows.

Topics to be covered

Biological insights enabled by single-cell transcriptomics

Identifying rare cell populations and heterogeneous cell states

Experimental design considerations for scRNA-seq studies

Applications of single-cell analysis in complex biological systems





Benson Lim, PhD

Senior Science and Technology Advisor

10x Genomics

Quy Xiao Xuan Lin, PhD

Staff Scientist, Applied Bioinformatics

10x Genomics







