This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET
Ultrafiltration (UF) is widely used in different areas such as wastewater treatment and the food and beverage industry. It is also popular in laboratory settings for removing low molecular weight molecules, concentrating biomolecules, and exchanging buffers to ensure seamless transition for downstream applications.
Topics to be covered will delve into the fundamentals of ultrafiltration and share expert tips and tricks to optimize UF processes within a workflow.
Topics to be covered
- The unique properties of UF membranes
- The key distinctions between ultrafiltration and microfiltration
- The diverse range of UF device types and their application versatility
