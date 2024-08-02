This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Ultrafiltration (UF) is widely used in different areas such as wastewater treatment and the food and beverage industry. It is also popular in laboratory settings for removing low molecular weight molecules, concentrating biomolecules, and exchanging buffers to ensure seamless transition for downstream applications.

In this Technique Talk brought to you by MilliporeSigma, Alli Lynch will delve into the fundamentals of ultrafiltration and share expert tips and tricks to optimize UF processes within a workflow.

Topics to be covered

The unique properties of UF membranes

The key distinctions between ultrafiltration and microfiltration

The diverse range of UF device types and their application versatility



Alli Lynch, PhD

Scientist

MilliporeSigma