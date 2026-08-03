Graduate Students Champion Science Diplomacy Beyond the Lab

As debates over research funding, public trust in science, and health policy continue to evolve, many researchers are asking how they can make science more accessible, actionable, and relevant beyond the laboratory. That question was on the mind of Brown University pathobiology doctoral student Mai Huynh. While attending the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting in 2024, Huynh was inspired by a highly vocal student science diplomacy group from the University of Pennsylvania and began wondering whether there was similar interest at Brown.

At the “Birds of the Archives” event, the public listened to a talk about ornithology and perused rare bird books and archival objects. Courtesy of Melanie Ortiz Alvarez de la Campa

At the same time, fellow pathobiology doctoral student Melanie Ortiz Alvarez de la Campa—whom Huynh had met in a virology course and quickly befriended—was pursuing their own interests in science writing and communication. Huynh approached them with the idea of combining their interests to create an organization called Brown for Science Diplomacy (BSD). The goal of this group was to serve as a framework for conversations around science policy, communication, and community engagement.

The response exceeded their expectations. After circulating a petition to gauge interest, Huynh said that between 50 and 60 students, faculty members, and postdoctoral researchers expressed enthusiasm for the initiative. "It was an overwhelming response, and it was so inspirational to see how many people were interested," Huynh said. "One of the things that became clear from both the Brown community and the broader community is that this work is important and necessary."

BSD officially launched in spring 2025. The organization’s vision is organized into three branches: science policy and legislation, science communication, and community outreach and mutual aid. The group’s long-term goal is to equip the next generation of scientists with the communication and diplomacy skills needed to make science accessible, actionable, and central to public health and societal progress.

Through these efforts, members engage with local political officials and learn how to communicate scientific findings to a general audience. For instance, BSD hosted a community panel event to discuss scientific funding cuts and shaping science policy through advocacy and public engagement. BSD members also volunteer for projects that address community needs.

Melanie Ortiz Alvarez de la Campa and Mai Huynh are cofounders of Brown for Science Diplomacy. Melanie Ortiz Alvarez de la Campa and Mai Huynh

One such initiative was a Thanksgiving food drive organized in response to cuts affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The effort generated an outpouring of support from across the campus. “There were so many donations flooding Mai’s advisor’s office,” said Ortiz Alvarez de la Campa. They gathered two carloads of supplies and delivered them to a local food bank.

Another event was "Birds of the Archives," a free Earth Day program that brought together scientists and community members. The BSD event featured a discussion on the history of ornithology, presentations on contemporary bird research, and a display of rare bird books and archival materials.

"The speakers were playing audio of woodpecker calls, and I thought to myself, 'What we're doing is really resonating with these people,'" Huynh recalled. "It was exciting to see nonscientists engage with science."

Looking ahead, both founders, now newly-minted doctoral graduates, see a bright future for BSD. "I feel like it still hasn't reached its peak," Huynh said. "It's still going up, like a roller coaster." The duo hopes BSD will continue expanding its partnerships with legislators and policymakers while maintaining its strong emphasis on local engagement. "Scientists need to connect with others as human beings,” said Ortiz Alvarez de la Campa. “Change doesn't always just happen in the lab."