Heart-on-a-Chip Technology Predicts Preclinical Systolic and Diastolic in vivo Observations for Novel Cardiac Drug in Development

These data will be presented today at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia. MYK-491 is MyoKardia, Inc.’s lead clinical-stage activator candidate designed to increase the contractility of the heart (systolic function) with minimal or no effect on myocardial relaxation and compliance (diastolic function) by acting directly on the proteins in the heart muscle responsible for contraction.

“These results are exciting because they demonstrate how TARA’s advanced biology can really make an impact on the translation of clinical compounds,” said Michael P. Graziano, PhD, chief scientific officer of TARA Biosystems, “Replicating complex physiology in systems that up to now could only be seen in animals positions our technology as a faster, cheaper, and more human-relevant alternative to animal testing.”

In the presented study, the effects of MYK-491 were evaluated in instrumented canine models and TARA’s human cardiac organoid model. The results indicate agreement between the two models, both showing ...