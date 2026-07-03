Interview

High Schooler Tackles Computational Drug Discovery

Pavan Subramani started doing molecular dynamics simulations for computational drug discovery alongside his high school coursework, sparking an interest in a STEM career. 

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
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3D illustration of gray protein shapes overlaid with colorful ball-and-stick models showing their atomic interactions to represent molecular dynamic simulations of protein interactions with drugs.

A high school student developed a computational technique to improve molecular dynamic simulations. 

Image credit:©iStock.com, Feodora Chiosea
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Research experiences can be lifechanging for young people, informing their education and career decisions before they even complete high school. For rising high school senior Pavan Subramani from Morgantown High School, this scientific exploration started in his sophomore year when he read that a promising drug against a protein involved in many inflammatory diseases failed in its clinical trial; he wanted to understand how to improve such a drug. This simple question culminated in an invaluable research experience that solidified Subramani’s interest in computational drug discovery.

How did you get involved with research?

I started by reading scientific studies about this protein, receptor for advanced glycan end products (RAGE), and the small molecule that was developed against it. I took online courses to learn Python so that I could screen potential drugs from a database for their binding and then explore how these could be optimized to recognize RAGE.

Photograph of Pavan Subramani, a high school student. He has dark hair and black glasses and is wearing a dark T-shirt.

Interested in exploring computational drug discovery, high school student Pavan Subramani embarked on independent research and then worked under field experts to develop and fine tune a new approach to molecular dynamic simulations.

Submitted by Pavan Subramani

From this work, I identified a candidate that was predicted to perform better than currently existing drugs. At this time, I thought that I could benefit from having a formal mentor to explore more complicated questions, so I looked up research programs and found the Open Bio Student Research Institute. After applying to and being selected for this program, I worked with a graduate student researcher, Joseph Torsiello from Temple University, to develop a preliminary technique to determine protein conformations in molecular dynamic simulations. These studies aim to predict how proteins move over time, which is important in developing drugs. As part of this work, I got the opportunity to publish my findings, which was a really interesting experience.1 Writing a research article for a journal involves a lot more detail than the papers I wrote for high school assignments, and I really appreciated the feedback from peer reviewers about how to improve the paper and the project overall.

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After this program, I wanted to continue my research project, so I looked online for experts and found computational scientist David Mobley at the University of California, Irvine. I reached out to him directly about working under him to further develop the technique I created and to expand it to study protein-drug interactions. One of the limitations in molecular dynamic simulations is that these predictions take a lot of time to generate, delaying drug discovery pipelines. My approach used machine learning to predict important protein-ligand conformations and, instead of modeling the entire transition, “jump” between these two configurations and estimate the energy differences between them. Mobley helped me improve my technique’s accuracy in evaluating the thermodynamics of these molecules and deciding on the best target system to validate my method. I feel like the advice I got from my mentor strengthened my project and also greatly exceeded my expectations. I’ll continue working with Mobley, shifting to studying the ligand conformations within a protein binding pocket. This new technique could expedite drug discovery pipelines.

How have these research experiences affected your career goals?

Before conducting any research, I was interested in chemistry and physics and ways to apply them to human health, like through drug discovery. My student research experiences gave me the chance to determine if I actually really liked this type of work, and they definitely confirmed for me that I want to work in computational drug discovery and biophysics. Finding a mentor in this field was also very helpful because working independently, I had to conduct the literature review and interpret the findings on my own, so I could miss important information and spend a lot of time trying something that wasn’t going to succeed. Working with an expert helped me avoid a lot of those pitfalls.

What advice do you have for your peers interested in research?

I think that a lot of times people get overwhelmed because they assume that research is going to be too complicated to do, but I think that the hardest part is really just getting started. I think that my research experiences were very helpful in influencing my career decisions, and I would recommend any student interested in STEM to find and join a research project. The first step really is the hardest, but it only gets easier from there.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

  1. Subramani P, Torseillo J. The integration of diffusion modelling into Langevin molecular dynamics. Mol Simul. 2026;52(6):466-476.
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Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Associate Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

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