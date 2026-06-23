High-Throughput Electrophysiology Workflows for In Vitro Models

Neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have become indispensable tools for studying neurological disorders and advancing drug discovery. Non-invasive characterization of their functional activity and complex network dynamics is crucial to fully understand these in vitro models.

Download this application note to learn about a semi-automated high density microelectrode array (HD-MEA) system that enhances high-throughput electrophysiology workflows for functional phenotyping on iPSC-derived neuronal cultures.