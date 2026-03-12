High-Throughput Single-Cell Assessment of Multiplex Gene Editing

This webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, April 9, 2026

11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET

Multiplex gene-editing is gaining popularity due to the flexibility and safety provided by double-strand break-independent base and prime editing technologies, but assays to accurately quantify multiplexing are currently lacking.

In this webinar, brought to you by Mission Bio, Stefan Radtke will discuss the establishment of a high-throughput single-cell sequencing strategy that can reliably capture all possible genotypes across different tissues and blood cell types at a resolution unreachable by traditional bulk sequencing approaches.

Topics to be covered

Why traditional bulk sequencing approaches cannot accurately capture gene editing outcomes and underestimate the frequency of edited cells after transplantation

Why accurate and precise monitoring of multiplex gene editing after gene therapy requires novel readouts that enable high throughput single-cell genomics

How cell-by-cell sequencing successfully captures mono- and bi-allelic editing outcomes, reveals sgRNA-specific editing biases, and can be easily adapted for other multiplexing strategies, clone tracking, and off-target monitoring