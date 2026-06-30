DEAD-box (DDX) helicases are emerging as important therapeutic targets in oncology, autoimmunity, and antiviral drug discovery because of their overlapping roles in RNA metabolism and innate immune signaling. Scientists need biochemical assays that measure helicase enzymatic functions such as RNA unwinding to help discover and mechanistically characterize selective helicase inhibitors for translational applications.
Hit-to-Lead Helicase Activity Screening
A validated unwinding assay with a fluorescently labeled RNA substrate helps scientists characterize helicase inhibitors via high-throughput screening.
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