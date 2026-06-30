Hit-to-Lead Helicase Activity Screening

DEAD-box (DDX) helicases are emerging as important therapeutic targets in oncology, autoimmunity, and antiviral drug discovery because of their overlapping roles in RNA metabolism and innate immune signaling. Scientists need biochemical assays that measure helicase enzymatic functions such as RNA unwinding to help discover and mechanistically characterize selective helicase inhibitors for translational applications.

In this poster, learn about the development and validation of a high-throughput RNA unwinding assay for the discovery and mechanistic characterization of RNA helicase inhibitors.