Article

How Super-Resolution Microscopy Came into Focus

From overcoming classical optical limits to tracking single proteins in real time, super-resolution imaging continues to reshape life science research.

Written byThe Scientist
| 4 min read
Save for Later
Microfilaments, mitochondria, and nuclei in fibroblast cells are shown in a super-resolution microscopy image in greyscale. The TS 40th anniversary logo is on the top left.

Scientists in the field of super-resolution microscopy broke the 200-nanometer diffraction limit to revolutionize live-cell imaging and drug discovery.

Image credit:© iStock.com, HeitiPaves
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

For the longest time, light microscopy was bound by the classical diffraction limit of visible light, which prevented scientists from clearly resolving cellular structures smaller than 200 nanometers.1 However, in the early 1990s, scientists conceived the first concepts to overcome this barrier, refining methods to develop super-resolution imaging techniques. Over the past three decades, the super-resolution microscopy field has evolved to allow researchers to observe individual proteins traveling in real time, map complex three-dimensional organoids, and accelerate drug discovery. In celebration of The Scientist’s 40th anniversary, we dug through our archives to highlight our coverage of the super-resolution microscopy field through the years.

2004: The First Super-Resolution Microscope Hits the Market

After overcoming optical diffraction limits, companies started manufacturing super-resolution imaging instruments, but their user base remained restricted to those who invented the machines. But in 2004, Leica announced a new super-resolution microscope and made it available to some partners, including academic institutions. Making 4Pi microscopy available to the broader scientific marketplace helped move advanced imaging out of physics laboratories into the hands of life science researchers who could peek into cellular architecture at an unprecedented level.

2010: The Fundamental Concepts and Methods Behind Super-Resolution Microscopy

What principles of foundational physics helped researchers break the 200-nanometer diffraction barrier? What are some of the methods helping researchers view cells at a high resolution? As super-resolution microscopy became more accessible, researchers developed new techniques. In 2010, scientists were already exploring the concepts and practical applications of super-resolution imaging techniques such as Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM), Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) microscopy, and Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM).

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

2013: Tweaks in GFP Help Capture Cellular Dynamics

Dynamic imaging of live cells is crucial to understanding cellular processes, but scientists remained limited in their ability to do so due to technical challenges. While STED microscopy could help visualize small organelles within cells, the technique required bright lasers that could damage living cells. Researchers led by Stefan Hell and Stefan Jakobs at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, mutated a few amino acids in green fluorescent protein (GFP) to produce enhanced GFP, rendering a more resilient variant of the fluorophore. The engineered probe allowed techniques like Reversible Saturable Optical Linear Fluorescence Transitions (RESOLFT) with less phototoxicity than previous fluorophores allowed.

2014: Nobel Prize for Super-Resolution Microscopy

The crowning achievement of the super-resolution microscopy revolution came in 2014, when Eric Betzig, Hell, and William Moerner won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The award honored their pioneering contributions to developing super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, which broke the theoretical limit of microscopic resolution imposed by the wavelength of light. The Nobel Foundation announced that the three were being honored for bringing “optical microscopy into the nanodimension,” enabling scientists to “study living cells in the tiniest molecular detail.” In an interview with The Scientist, Moerner shared events that led to this historic milestone.

2015: Super-Resolution Microscopy Goes Live

While super-resolution microscopy offered an unprecedented window into cellular architecture, the technique remained restricted to fixed, dead samples. By modifying structured illumination microscopy (SIM) to improve its resolution, Betzig and his colleagues were able to visualize dynamic cellular processes including endocytosis and cytoskeletal remodeling. This innovation represented a profound paradigm shift within the bioimaging community.

2022: JeWell Chips Allow Super-Resolution Imaging of 3D Organoids

Even as the organoid field rapidly advanced, with scientists generating different types of organoids from distinct cells, imaging these 3D structures remained tricky. University of Bordeaux physicist Jean-Baptiste Sibarita and his team developed a technique to obtain 3D images of live cells, but applying this method to organoids was challenging and slow. By joining forces with National University of Singapore cell biologist Anne Beghin, Sibarita designed microfabricated organoid culture chips termed JeWells to image organoids in a high-throughput manner. Using their approach, the researchers imaged a single organoid in seven seconds, and roughly 300 organoids in an hour, solving a practical hardware and scaling problem of applying super-resolution microscopy to organoids.

2023: Fluorescence Microscopy Tracks Motor Proteins Along Cellular Highways

Hell and his team developed a type of fluorescence microscopy that helped them track proteins at nanometer resolution in 2016. In 2023, the researchers improved upon this to obtain enhanced spatiotemporal resolution. With the updated technique, the researchers fluorescently tagged and monitored a motor protein called kinesin as it walked down the length of a microtubule. The technical modification to high-resolution fluorescence microscopy pushed the boundaries of kinetic tracking, unlocking the ability to monitor motor proteins’ highly precise, nanoscale steps and structural movement.

Continue reading below...
Gloved hand using a single-channel pipette on a clear 96-well plate in a lab.
Article
Perspectives on Manual Liquid Handling in Cell Biology
What the field is learning about the limits of manual intervention in sensitive cell lines.
Read More

2023: Swelling Cells Enabled Visualization of Cellular Architecture with Simple Microscopes

In 2015, scientists developed a technique called expansion microscopy. Instead of adjusting microscope settings, this technique physically inflates and stains biological samples, making them large enough to observe using a simple microscope. Yale University cell biologists Joerg Bewersdorf and Ons M’Saad further developed the technique, enabling cells to be seen with the naked eye. Their technique, which they dubbed “Unclearing Microscopy,” could eventually allow scientists to do super-resolution microscopy without state-of-the-art microscopes, potentially making microscopy research more broadly accessible.

2025: Super-Resolution Techniques Reveal How Antibodies Target Tumor Cells

Markus Sauer, a biophysicist at the University of Würzburg, and his colleagues found a way to visualize the molecular interactions between therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and their target receptors on tumor cells. They combined a technique called DNA-based point accumulation for imaging in nanoscale topography (DNA-PAINT) with lattice light-sheet microscopy to develop a high-speed 3D super-resolution platform that significantly reduced imaging times. Using this method, Sauer and his team found that mAbs grouped in different classes triggered similar cellular changes, challenging conventional mAb classification.

  1. Prakash K, et al. Super-resolution microscopy: A brief history and new avenues. Philos Trans A Math Phys Eng Sci. 2022;380(2220):20210110.
Add The Scientist as a preferred source on Google

Add The Scientist as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

squiggle doodle pattern
BMG LABTECH
Black and white 96-well microplates on a lab bench illustrating how plate color affects assay signal

From Plate Color to Dynamic Range: Decoding Microplates and Readers

BMG LABTECH
Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi

Products

Product News

A top-down view of an open cardboard box

Introducing the Responsible Pipette Tip Box: Sartorius Light Pack

sartorius logo
tecan logo

Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

Leica Biosystems Logo

Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

Cenevo Logo

HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab