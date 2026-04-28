News

How the Menstrual Cycle Alters Proteins in the Body

Proteomics uncovered nearly 200 proteins that fluctuate across the menstrual cycle, offering new clues into reproductive biology and diagnosing disorders.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 4 min read
Save for Later
Point of view of a hand holding a phone showing a menstrual tracking app.

Researchers uncovered widespread biological changes across the menstrual cycle, revealing protein signatures linked to reproductive health and disease.

Image credit:© iStock.com, PonyWang
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

As a medical student at the University of Copenhagen more than a decade ago, Jonas Ghouse learned about the hormones that fluctuate throughout the menstrual cycle: the rhythmic variations of estrogen, progesterone, follicle-stimulating hormone, and luteinizing hormone through ovulation and the period. “But beyond that, not much is really known,” said Ghouse, now a clinical biochemistry researcher at Aarhus University.

A photograph of Jonas Ghouse wearing a white shirt against a green background.

Jonas Ghouse is a medical doctor and clinical biochemistry researcher at Aarhus University.

Aarhus University

About one and a half years ago, he sought to change that. He joined forces with Iben Riishede, a reproductive medicine researcher at Copenhagen University Hospital, hoping to merge her expertise in the field with his experience working in omics-based research. “We thought about, ‘What if we could find data that maps the menstrual cycle in a woman and then try to add another layer of data on top of that,’” Ghouse recalled.

In a recent study, Ghouse and Riishede investigated how the menstrual cycle shapes biology beyond hormones.1 They identified nearly 200 proteins—some of which are linked to conditions like uterine fibroids and endometriosis—that varied throughout the menstrual cycle in thousands of people. Their findings, published in Nature Medicine, highlight the biological changes that occur during the cycle and could pave the way for identifying biomarkers associated with reproductive disorders.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

“This is [an] excellent [study],” said Elisabet Stener-Victorin, a reproductive physiology researcher at Karolinska Institute, who was not involved in the research. Given that previous such proteomic data included up to 100 participants, “The strength of this is really that they have such a large sample size; that's generally impressive,” said Stener-Victorin.

Analyzing Plasma Proteins Across Menstrual Cycle Phases

For their investigations, Ghouse, Riishede, and their colleagues turned to the UK Biobank, a repository that houses biological samples and health data of nearly half a million people. The biobank contained data of more than 50,000 participants whose plasma samples underwent proteomic profiling.


The researchers focused on plasma proteins to obtain insights about circulating proteins that carry signals from different tissues to understand both local and systemic physiology. In contrast, researchers have previously focused mostly on analyzing menstrual blood or the endometrium, which offers tissue-level information.2,3

A photograph of Iben Riishede wearing a white shirt against a white background.

Iben Riishede is a medical doctor and reproductive health researcher at Aarhus University.

Aarhus University

“Plasma proteomics that they study here is based on circulatory markers, and it may then reflect all tissues in the body, not just the endometrium,” said Stener-Victorin. She also noted the ease of sampling blood instead of carrying out endometrial biopsies to identify biomarkers for diagnosis, disease prediction, and treatment.

Of the plasma proteomic samples they accessed, Ghouse and his team narrowed down their search to female participants aged 43 to 48 years who had filled out a questionnaire about their reproductive health. They were left with nearly 2,800 participants with 2,900 proteins measured in their blood plasma. By coupling this proteomics information with that about the participants’ menstrual cycles, the researchers identified almost 200 proteins that changed throughout the cycle, offering a comprehensive picture of menstrual cycle-induced biological changes.

While they expected to see variations in the levels of some proteins, “We saw more than we expected for sure,” said Ghouse. “And the fact that they map so beautifully and have these typical phases was also a very big surprise.”

These proteins encompass reproductive hormones, cytokines, and growth factors, consistent with their biological roles in different stages of the menstrual cycle. For instance, cytokine and hormone activity-related proteins peaked during the follicular phase before ovulation, corresponding to immune and endocrine signals preparing the uterus and ovaries for ovulation. Similarly, proteins elevated during the second half of the cycle were associated with cytokines and signaling pathways that participate in immune surveillance and endometrial maturation after ovulation.

By integrating the proteomic data with previously published transcriptomics data, Ghouse and his team identified that many of these proteins were enriched in the endometrium and expressed in epithelial and their supporting stromal cells within the tissue.

Continue reading below...
Abstract pattern of multicolored circles on a white background.
Product
TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit: Precise Prep for Your Target Enrichment Workflow
Built for More: Uniform Coverage, Higher Yields, and Confident Variant Characterization.
Read More

Implications of Identifying Protein Signatures Across the Menstrual Cycle

A photograph of Elisabet Stener-Victorin wearing a black top and black blazer and glasses.

Elisabet Stener-Victorin, a reproductive endocrinology and metabolism researcher at the Karolinska Institute, studies mechanisms and treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome among other topics.

Elisabet Stener-Victorin

Upon mapping these proteins to menstrual cycle phases in healthy individuals, Ghouse and his team investigated their association with female reproductive diseases. They identified more than 40 proteins linked with conditions such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and irregular bleeding, indicating that these could eventually help diagnose and understand some of these conditions.

“For instance, [there is] endometriosis, which we are really not that good at predicting. So many patients will have diagnostic delays,” said Ghouse. “There's many perspectives in these kinds of studies to find biomarkers, diagnose earlier, treat earlier.”

Stener-Victorin agreed. “This way of identifying circulating markers that can align with a tissue level is [the] way forward to identify potential biomarkers [for tissue-specific dysfunction],” she said. While the researchers studied these markers in healthy individuals, doing so in those with irregular or dysfunctional menstrual cycles linked to implantation failure and early pregnancy loss could offer crucial clues.

Despite this, she noted that the researchers used older transcriptomic datasets with a small sample size to contextualize their findings.4 Using newer data, such as that from the recent Human Endometrial Cell Atlas, would have offered deeper insight, she noted.5 She added that the blood samples that Ghouse and his team used had been drawn only once from each participant, preventing an understanding of how each individual’s proteins cycle.

“We [are] using a snapshot,” agreed Ghouse. “If you want to get more information out of this, longitudinal sampling is going to be key. Having measurements taken at different time points during the menstrual cycle will be absolutely gold in this.”

Another limitation that both Ghouse and Stener-Victorin noted was that the proteomic data from the present study comes from mostly older individuals over 40 years of age, so perimenopausal changes could have influenced some proteomic profiles. In addition, Ghouse and Stener-Victorin both said that the team depended on self-reported questionnaires to determine the menstrual cycle day instead of objectively analyzing the cycle phase using gold-standard hormonal markers. “You tend to remember more accurately if your menstruation occurred yesterday compared to maybe 27 days ago, so there's some bias,” said Ghouse, adding that more work must be done.

“We've just scraped the surface,” Ghouse said. “We're obliged…that we try to learn as much as we can in biological systems and biological occurrences like menstruation which happens for half of the population for many, many years.”

  1. Riishede I, et al. Plasma proteomic signature of the human menstrual cycle. Nat Med. 2026.
  2. Yang H, et al. Proteomic analysis of menstrual blood. Mol Cell Proteomics. 2012;11(10):1024-1035.
  3. Hood BL, et al. Proteomics of the human endometrial glandular epithelium and stroma from the proliferative and secretory phases of the menstrual cycle. Biol Reprod. 2015;92(4):106.
  4. Satija R, et al. Spatial reconstruction of single-cell gene expression data. Nat Biotechnol. 2015;33(5):495-502.
  5. Marečková M, et al. An integrated single-cell reference atlas of the human endometrium. Nat Genet. 2024;56(9):1925-1937.
Add The Scientist as a preferred source on Google

Add The Scientist as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Go to The Scientist's LinkedIn Page

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
August 2026 Digest cover
August 2026

Epic Fail: Sea-Monkeys Sabotage Fieldwork

When Barry Hicks set out to photograph thrombolites, thousands of unexpected visitors photobombed his underwater images.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Optimizing NGS Library Preparation for Reliable Sequencing Data

Covaris
Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mapping Clonal Mosaicism in Aging Tissues

Mission bio
Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Advancing Skin Research With Scalable 3D Human Skin Organoids

Lonza
Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Characterizing Gene Therapy Vectors With Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter

Products

Product News

A photo of a scientist placing the Resipher device on a 96-well plate.

Resipher: Continuous Live-Cell Mitochondrial Respiration Monitoring in 96-Well Plates

Lucid Scientific logo
DNA Script Logo

DNA Script expands access to on-demand DNA synthesis in India through distributor agreement with Imperial Life Sciences

Leica Logo

Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases CellGlow, the Instant Cell Viability Assay