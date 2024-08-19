Resting, T cells could have several benefits if used as cell therapies, including shorter development times and persistent anti-tumor effects. However, they are typically difficult to transfect, and engineering them via viral methods has payload limitations, safety concerns, and longer manufacturing times. Nonviral engineering using electroporation circumvents these challenges by increasing the payload delivery potential and allowing the introduction of sequence specific modifications into the genome.

