Introducing the Responsible Pipette Tip Box: Sartorius Light Pack

Designed to balance performance and sustainability, this 96-tip box combines a durable cardboard box with a recyclable plastic tray. Each tip is certified free of DNase, RNase, DNA, and endotoxins, ensuring reliable, contamination-free results. The rigid construction supports stable tip picking, while the Optilid design allows smooth, one-handed access. After use, the tray can be easily removed and the box flattened, simplifying waste reduction. ACT Label certified for sustainable lab practices.

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