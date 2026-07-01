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Introducing the Responsible Pipette Tip Box: Sartorius Light Pack

Rethought from the bottom up: less plastic, fully foldable for easy recycling, and built to deliver the same trusted performance. Try it for yourself today. 

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Sartorius

Designed to balance performance and sustainability, this 96-tip box combines a durable cardboard box with a recyclable plastic tray. Each tip is certified free of DNase, RNase, DNA, and endotoxins, ensuring reliable, contamination-free results. The rigid construction supports stable tip picking, while the Optilid design allows smooth, one-handed access. After use, the tray can be easily removed and the box flattened, simplifying waste reduction. ACT Label certified for sustainable lab practices.

Product Specifications:

SpecificationValue
Holds: 96 pipette tips 
Materials and Recyclability:Sartorius Light Pack helps to reduce plastic waste with it's rigid cardboard design, ACT Label certified.  

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July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

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