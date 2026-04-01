Join the Liquid Handling Revolution

Scientists seek reliable and efficient liquid handling solutions for the variety of workflows that depend on this critical technique. Eppendorf

Liquid handling is the unsung hero of laboratory techniques, used ubiquitously and repeatedly as the basis of myriad workflows and applications. Traditionally, researchers benefited from manual pipetting as the go-to approach for liquid handling tasks. While still an asset for precision and reliability when properly calibrated and maintained, advancements in higher-throughput techniques are outpacing the utility of manual pipetting, particularly in laboratories that rely on a range of complex molecular procedures and the need for flexibility and scalability.

As modern laboratories increasingly shift to automated processes, scientists seek automated pipetting solutions that are reliable, efficient, robust, flexible, and can integrate seamlessly into existing and future workflows. The mechanical technology behind automated systems enables the deployment of specialized pipetting tools that are calibrated to execute liquid aspiration, dispensing, and mixing across bulk samples with razor-sharp control and precision. While the basic underlying concept of their function is the same, not all automated solutions are created equal, with variations in configuration, software, volume ranges, footprint, temperature control, end-to-end automation potential, flexibility, and scalability.

Like a Pipette, Only Smarter

An automated system must be simple and easy to use. While many are described in such terms, they often feel very different from a pipette and remain unintuitive, complex, and challenging to understand. The system must be easily accessible to any researcher for both everyday and complex tasks, where larger platforms may fall short.

Eppendorf’s epMotion 5073 and 5075 automated pipetting systems are a versatile, precise solution to basic and advanced laboratory pipetting workflows. Eppendorf

Eppendorf’s epMotion® 5073 and epMotion® 5075 automated pipetting systems stand apart from traditional automation systems in that they are more like a pipette, only smarter. Designed with scientists in mind, epMotion® instruments are adept at streamlining a wide range of tasks, with adaptability and flexibility that support diverse applications and needs and provide any scientist with confidence, regardless of their background in automation. epMotion® devices are simple, bringing automation back to the tried and tested technique of pipetting and enhancing it with intelligence, efficiency, and consistency, without adding unnecessary complexity.

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This simplicity is reflected across the system through an intuitive software interface that requires minimal training, easy setup that minimizes workflow disruption, an open deck layout with flexible tools and accessories, adaptability for routine daily pipetting and more complex tasks, and outstanding support from the Eppendorf team. The epMotion® 5073 is versatile and compact, enabling tasks such as PCR setup, serial dilutions, reagent transfers, and low-throughput next-generation sequencing library preparation. It has unique features, including 6 SLAS/ANSI worktable positions, a volume range between 0.2 to 1000 µL, 3-tool automatic exchange, and intuitive drag and drop software to accommodate a user-friendly experience.

Larger scale, complex, and resource-heavy tasks are best suited for the epMotion® 5075, including streamlining medium- to high-throughput workflows, such as next-generation sequencing library preparation and nucleic acid extraction. With up to 15 SLAS/ANSI worktable positions, 4-tool automatic exchange, optional modules (vacuum, temperature control, and/or temperature and mixing modules), and many of the same tried and tested features as the epMotion® 5073, including intuitive drag and drop software and a volume range from 0.2 to 1000 µL, the epMotion® 5075 goes above and beyond to streamline high throughput workflows.

With minimal setup and supervision requirements, epMotion® instruments are intuitive to use, highly compatible with existing labware, and perform consistently, efficiently, and reliably, providing researchers with the confidence to strategically invest in progress. With the potential to integrate seamlessly into current and future automated laboratory environments, Eppendorf’s epMotion® 5073 and epMotion® 5075 allow researchers to free up valuable resources for where they count most. Rather than engaging in repetitive, laborious, and time-consuming manual tasks, researchers can focus their efforts on analyzing data, tackling complex research and development questions, and accelerating scientific discovery.