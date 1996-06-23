ADVERTISEMENT
Leaders of Science

Otis Brawley
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 1997 | 1 min read
OTIS BRAWLEY, Director Office of Special Populations, National Cancer Institute Otis Brawley was given a job last June to help plan and guide the National Cancer Institute's (NCI's) agenda and ensure that the questions asked by NCI-sponsored scientists are pertinent to all Americans and that questions pertinent to women, the elderly, minorit
Gerald Holton
The Scientist Staff | Jul 20, 1997 | 1 min read
Gerald Holton Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Professor of History of Science Harvard University Physicist and science historian Gerald Holton has pioneered the historical
Suzanne Ildstad
The Scientist Staff | Jun 22, 1997 | 1 min read
Suzanne Ildstad Professor and Director Institute for Cellular Therapeutics Allegheny University of the Health Sciences, Philadelphia. As a surgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, Suzanne Ildstad became interested in t
Alan Leshner
The Scientist Staff | May 25, 1997 | 1 min read
ALAN LESHNER Director National Institute On Drug Abuse National Institutes Of Heal
Robert Brent
The Scientist Staff | Mar 30, 1997 | 2 min read
As an academician interested primarily in basic science, teaching, and clinical care, I find THE SCIENTIST provides me with the opportunity to broaden my knowledge of areas that are not covered in the material that I usually read, such as the politics and economics of science, as well as expanding my vocabulary in the language of other scientific fields."
William T. Golden
The Scientist Staff | Mar 2, 1997 | 1 min read
WILLIAM T. GOLDEN, Member, National Academy of Sciences 1996 recipient of the National Academy of Sciences Public Welfare Medal Since early childhood," William T. Golden remarks, "I have always enjoyed tinkering with elect
Sheila Moriber Katz
The Scientist Staff | Feb 16, 1997 | 1 min read
SHEILA MORIBER KATZ, Special Assistant to the President and CEO, Allegheny Health, Education, and Research Foundation (AHERF); Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Allegheny University of the Health Scie
Zora Kramer Brown
The Scientist Staff | Feb 2, 1997 | 2 min read
Photo: Hason Miccolo Johnson Zora Kramer Brown Executive Director Breast Cancer Resource Committee Washington, D.
Jim Buss
The Scientist Staff | Jan 19, 1997 | 2 min read
JIM BUSS President, Society of Toxicology, Reston, VA Tech
April Burke
The Scientist Staff | Jan 5, 1997 | 2 min read
April Burke, principal Lewis-Burke Associates Washington DC Was
Peter Raven
The Scientist Staff | Dec 8, 1996 | 1 min read
PETER RAVEN Director, Missouri Botanical Garden and Professor, Washington University, St. Louis Home Secretary,
Philippa Marrack
The Scientist Staff | Nov 24, 1996 | 1 min read
Philippa Marrack Howard Hughes Medical Institute, National Jewish Center, Denver Throughout their scientific careers, Philippa Marrack and John Kappler, husband and wife
Catherine Didion
The Scientist Staff | Nov 10, 1996 | 2 min read
Catherine Didion, executive director, Association for Women in Science, Washington, D.C. When Catherine Didion looks over the 25-year history of the Association for Women in Science (AWIS
Mary Lowe Good
The Scientist Staff | Sep 29, 1996 | 1 min read
Mary Lowe Good,Undersecretary for Technology, U.S. Department of Commerce In recognition of her overall contributions to the field of chemistry, Mary Good has been selected to receive the Priestley Medal -- the highest honor of the Ameri
John W. Suttie
The Scientist Staff | Sep 15, 1996 | 1 min read
John W. Suttie, Professor and Chairman.Department of Nutritional Sciences and Professor Department of Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison John W. Suttie, professor and chairman, department
Robert T. Sauer
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 1996 | 1 min read
Robert T. Sauer, Whitehead Professor of Biochemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Robert Sauer, who was elected to membership in the National Academy of Sciences in 1996
Lovell Jones
The Scientist Staff | Aug 18, 1996 | 2 min read
Lovell Jones, director, Section of Experimental Gynecology/Endocrinology,Department of Gynecologic Oncology, University of Texas M.D. Anderson C
Mina Bissell
The Scientist Staff | Jul 21, 1996 | 1 min read
Mina Bissell, director, Life Sciences Division, Berkeley National Laboratory; president-elect, American Society for Cell Biology, Washington, D.C. From the outset of her career as a scientist, Mina Bissell
Roy Silverstein
The Scientist Staff | Jul 7, 1996 | 2 min read
ROY SILVERSTEIN, past president, American Federation for Clinical Research, Thorofare, N.J.; professor of medicine, Cornell University Medical College, New York As head of the
Susan Henry
The Scientist Staff | Jun 23, 1996 | 1 min read
As dean of the science college at a major research university and an active teacher and researcher, Susan Henry is a successful and energetic spokesperson for science and science education. In addition to balancing her administrative duties with research and teaching, Henry is actively involved in programs for science teachers and partnerships that bring science to many audiences. On the national level, she serves as a member of the National Institutes of Health's National Advisory General Medi
