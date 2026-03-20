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Leica Biosystems Accelerates Aperio AI Store Growth, Expands AI-Tools, and Welcomes Mindpeak to Its Growing Ecosystem

Designed to enhance accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and streamline workflows, Aperio AI Store serves as the gateway to the most innovative analytics in digital pathology.

Written byLeica Biosystems
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Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in digital and anatomic pathology solutions, announces a major expansion of the Aperio AI Store, reinforcing its momentum as a rapidly growing gateway to a curated menu of leading AI tools, seamlessly embedded in a single interface. Designed to enhance accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and streamline workflows, Aperio AI Store serves as the gateway to the most innovative analytics in digital pathology.

Available exclusively through Aperio HALO AP image management system, the Aperio AI Store has quickly gained traction since its US launch in October 2025, delivering a broad and practical suite of AI tools designed to support pathologists in routine workflows.

The latest expansion introduces five new AI algorithms from existing partners and welcomes Mindpeak as a new partner, further strengthening the breadth and depth of solutions available from AI innovators including Indica Labs, Deep Bio, Lunit, and Histofy.

Designed as an open-concept, multi-vendor marketplace, the Aperio AI Store brings a wide range of best-in-class digital pathology tools for operational and workflow improvements to quantitative analysis of complex biomarkers. The single, streamlined interface enables pathologists to access and leverage multiple AI solutions from different providers, without the burden of navigating separate software systems or viewers.

“With the rapid expansion of the Aperio AI Store and its growing network of leading AI partners, we are making it easier than ever for laboratories to access powerful AI tools,” said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. “By delivering these capabilities within a single interface, the Aperio AI Store helps pathologists adopt AI in a practical, scalable way that fits naturally into their existing workflows.”

Visit Leica Biosystems at USCAP booth #223 in San Antonio, TX March 23-25, 2026, to experience Aperio HALO AP IMS and Aperio AI Store, in addition to our other innovative staining and digital pathology solutions. Join us at our booth on Monday, March 23, at 10:30 AM CDT for our exciting new product unveiling.

For Research Use Only. Not For Use In Diagnostic Procedures.

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