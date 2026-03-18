Leica Biosystems and Bio-Techne Announce the US Launch of RNAscope In Situ Hybridization Automation on the BOND-PRIME Staining Platform

Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions, and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, announce the US launch of BOND-PRIME RNAscope Brown Detection, enabling automation of RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH) on the BOND-PRIME IHC/ISH staining platform. This combination brings together Bio-Techne’s industry-leading RNAscope technology with the speed of the BOND-PRIME platform from Leica Biosystems, empowering pathologists with access to deeper molecular understanding and enhancing laboratory efficiency.

As anatomic pathology laboratories face pressure to deliver timely results, the RNAscope workflow on the BOND-PRIME provides RNA detection with full spatial and morphological context, automated on a flexible platform built for high-throughput laboratories. RNAscope can run in less than 8 hours, enabling laboratories to achieve rapid turnaround times without compromising staining quality. This integration brings together Bio-Techne’s proven RNA ISH capabilities with Leica Biosystems’ commitment to workflow innovation, helping laboratories streamline operations while maintaining the highest standards in staining consistency.

The collaboration between Leica Biosystems and Bio-Techne expands access to advanced RNA ISH technology for clinical laboratories across the United States. By making this powerful technology available on the fully automated BOND-PRIME platform in addition to the BOND-III staining system, more laboratories can bring high-quality molecular insights directly into their assay workflows, helping pathologists deliver faster results.

“Leica Biosystems continues to lead by advancing pathology through innovation that accelerates results and delivers deeper diagnostic insights,” said Karan Arora, Senior Vice President of Advanced Assays, AI, and Pharma Partnerships at Leica Biosystems. “By bringing RNAscope® assays to the BOND-PRIME platform, we enable laboratories to deliver high-quality RNA in situ hybridization results faster and more efficiently.”

“At Bio-Techne, we are committed to advancing molecular diagnostics that empower pathologists,” said Steve Crouse, President of Bio-Techne’s Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment. “We’re excited to enable RNAscope’s gold-standard RNA in situ hybridization technology on the fully automated BOND-PRIME platform, empowering laboratories to achieve high-quality staining in high-volume clinical settings.”

RNAscope™ is a spatial RNA detection technology that visualizes single RNA molecules within intact cells and tissues using a proprietary double-Z probe design, delivering an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio even in FFPE specimens. RNAscope has become a trusted solution for anatomic pathologists and researchers seeking spatial context for molecular biomarkers.

Building on its legacy of excellence in advanced staining technology and pathology processes, the BOND-PRIME platform makes it easier for laboratories to quickly and consistently deliver complete cases to pathologists. With optimal patient care depending on an accurate and timely diagnosis, the latest advancement to the BOND-PRIME stainer incorporates a unique set of productivity innovations to support pathology laboratories’ drive for procedural efficiency and staining quality.

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BOND-PRIME RNAscope Brown Detection is a General-Purpose Reagent (GPR).