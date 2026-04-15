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Leica Biosystems and Indica Labs Expand Digital Pathology-Powered Diagnostics in the USA with Aperio HALO AP DX Software Launch

Delivering a Complete Clinical Digital Pathology Ecosystem Combining Aperio HALO AP DX Image Management System and High‑Performance Aperio GT 450 DX Scanner

Written byLeica Biosystems
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Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions, and Indica Labs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital pathology software, launches Aperio HALO AP DX image management system designed for use with the Aperio GT 450 DX scanner. Together, the Aperio HALO AP DX software and the Aperio GT 450 DX scanner provide a complete, integrated clinical digital pathology solution supporting on‑screen diagnostics across routine pathology workflows in the USA.

The Aperio HALO AP DX software is a pathologist‑driven, browser‑based image management platform that enables efficient access to whole slide images generated by the Aperio GT 450 DX scanner. When used together, the solution delivers a seamless digital workflow—integrating patient data, digital slides, annotations, and reports into a single, ergonomic, case‑centric environment—designed to support primary diagnosis, tumor boards, consultations, and second opinions.

This launch represents the latest development following the strategic partnership agreement between Leica Biosystems and Indica Labs announced in January 2025. It delivers a complete solution for clinical diagnostics in the USA, and underscores the companies’ continued innovation and commitment to delivering meaningful, customer‑focused digital pathology solutions.

"This latest clinical offering extends our comprehensive digital pathology ecosystem, and is designed to improve collaboration, efficiency, and access to pathology expertise—supporting faster, more reliable diagnoses and ultimately helping ensure patients receive the right care at the right time," said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. “Pathologists need digital solutions that work as a complete system, not isolated components. The combination of the Aperio GT 450 DX scanner with Aperio HALO AP DX image management software delivers an integrated clinical digital pathology solution designed around real‑world diagnostic workflows."

Indica Labs CEO Steven Hashagen commented, “This latest clinical offering marks an important milestone in our partnership with Leica Biosystems. The Aperio HALO AP DX software builds on the recognized strength of Indica Labs’ clinically focused image management platform and the Aperio GT 450 DX scanner, both recognized for their performance and leadership in recent KLAS reports. Combining these powerful solutions provides a complete, seamless solution for pathologists—helping them work more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and deliver confident diagnostic decisions in routine clinical practice.”

The introduction of the Aperio HALO AP DX software underscores the shared vision of Leica Biosystems and Indica Labs to advance digital pathology through pathologist‑centric design, interoperability, and scalable enterprise deployment, helping laboratories meet growing diagnostic demands while maintaining high standards of quality and efficiency.

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