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Leica Biosystems Elevates Cytogenetics with AI-Powered Karyotyping on the CytoInsight GSL Platform

Transformational automation accelerates time to results by up to 93.6% for cytogenetics laboratories worldwide

Written byLeica Biosystems
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Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in digital and anatomic pathology solutions, launches its breakthrough AI-Powered Karyotyping functionality on the CytoInsight GSL platform, marking a major technological advancement for cytogenetics laboratories seeking faster turnaround times, greater automation, and elevated consistency in chromosome analysis.
This next-generation capability introduces AI-driven karyotype creation that reduces hands-on time by up to 93.6%, dramatically accelerating the time from metaphase capture to final report. With greater than 99% accuracy in chromosome segmentation and classification, the new AI engine delivers consistent quality, increases lab efficiency, and enables cytogeneticists to focus their time on higher‑value tasks.
“Launching AI-Powered Karyotyping on CytoInsight GSL reinforces our commitment to delivering innovation that drives real impact for laboratories,” said Naveen Chandra, Vice President & General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. “By integrating advanced AI into cytogenetic workflows, we are redefining what’s possible; accelerating turnaround times, enabling scale, and delivering the consistency labs need in a field where speed and accuracy are critical.”
Designed for flexibility and broad applicability, the AI‑Powered Karyotyping module supports a wide array of sample types commonly processed in cytogenetics labs, including:
  • Amniotic fluid
  • Peripheral blood
  • Bone marrow
The new AI-powered Karyotyping capability is fully integrated within the robust CytoInsight GSL ecosystem, complementing the platform’s comprehensive suite of scanning, capture, analysis, and reporting tools across both Brightfield and FISH workflows.
For Research Use Only. Not For Use In Diagnostic Procedures.
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