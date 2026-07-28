Leica Biosystems to Acquire StatLab

Leica Biosystems, an operating company of Danaher (the “Company”), and a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions advancing precision cancer diagnostics, announced today that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held StatLab Medical Products (“StatLab”), a leading global developer and manufacturer of anatomical pathology products, from Linden Capital Partners and Audax Private Equity. Following the closing, StatLab will become part of Leica Biosystems.

For more than 50 years, StatLab has been a trusted partner to anatomic pathology laboratories, providing a broad portfolio of high-quality products across the pre-analytical and analytical histology workflow. From specimen collection and tissue processing through slide preparation and staining, StatLab’s solutions help laboratories improve efficiency, standardization, and diagnostic quality. Built on a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and customer partnership, StatLab shares Leica Biosystems’ commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

“We are excited by the opportunity to combine StatLab’s trusted portfolio with Leica Biosystems’ global leadership in pathology, computational pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics. Together, we can solve some of the hardest problems in healthcare by helping laboratories achieve the consistency, standardization, and quality required to adopt AI-enabled cancer diagnostics at scale,” said Gustavo Perez Fernandez, Group Executive, Danaher's Diagnostics business, and President, Leica Biosystems. “We look forward to welcoming this talented team to Leica Biosystems. Every step we take to accelerate critical cancer diagnostics helps patients get on the path to treatment faster.”

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2026 and is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory clearances. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.